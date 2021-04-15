Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discounts widen, cracks drop

SINGAPORE, April 15 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil weakened for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday to their biggest discounts in more than a week, while middle distillate inventories in Singapore climbed to a three-week high. Cash discounts for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF widened to 18 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, from a discount of 15 cents per barrel a day earlier. The prompt-month time spread for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore, which has stayed in a contango since early March, traded at minus 14 cents per barrel on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The ongoing spring turnarounds at some regional refineries are expected to keep supplies limited in the near-term, but traders and market watchers said surging COVID-19 cases prompting lockdowns in several markets, including India, would hurt Asian demand recovery. India reported a record 200,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and the financial hub of Mumbai entered a lockdown, while Cambodia brought in a lockdown in Phnom Penh and a satellite district of the capital to contain a spike in coronavirus cases. Refining profit margins, or cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil dropped 22 cents to $6.58 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours. The cracks are currently down about 10% compared with their levels in mid-February. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories climbed 3.7% to 13.4 million barrels in the week to April 14, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 14.3 million barrels so far this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 10.1% lower than a year earlier. - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 2.1 million barrels in the week to April 9, versus forecasts for a 971,000-barrel rise, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. TENDERS - Pakistan State Oil was looking for three cargoes of 55,000 tonnes each for delivery over April-May, a broker source said. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices eased on Thursday but remained close to a one-month high driven by more positive demand forecasts from the International Energy Agency and OPEC as major economies recover from the pandemic. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 68.62 1.63 2.43 66.99 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.61 0.01 -0.62 -1.62 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 68.79 1.63 2.43 67.16 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.44 0.01 -0.69 -1.45 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 69.04 1.63 2.42 67.41 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.19 0.01 -0.83 -1.2 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 70.05 1.58 2.31 68.47 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.18 -0.03 20.00 -0.15 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 67.7 1.64 2.48 66.06 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.62 0 0.00 -0.62 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)