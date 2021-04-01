Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discounts widen on abundant supplies

SINGAPORE, April 1 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil weakened on Thursday, weighed down by ample supplies available in the region amid a sluggish demand recovery. Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF widened to 31 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a 29 cent discount a day earlier. Higher exports from China and India in recent weeks, alongside limited scopes of arbitrage opportunities to Europe, is keeping the regional gasoil market grappling with supplies, traders said. The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between Singapore and Northwest Europe, traded around minus $11 a tonne on Thursday – a level that typically makes it unworkable for arbitrage shipments. Gasoil arbitrage to the west is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $15 a tonne or below, although it also depends on factors such as freight rates, according to trade sources. Traders and refiners, however, have been using some new-build supertankers to take diesel from Asia to the West on their maiden voyages, partly buoyed by expectations that demand for the industrial fuel would pick up pace following COVID-19 vaccinations. Refining margins, or cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil were at $5.27 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up from $4.76 per barrel on Wednesday. SINOCHEM-CHEMCHINA MERGER - China's State Council, the country's cabinet, has approved a long proposed merger of Sinochem Group and China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, the Chinese state assets regulator said on Wednesday. - The complex merger, which has been under discussion since at least 2017, would create the world's biggest industrial chemicals firm. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - The oil market is likely to be in balance in the second half of 2021, even though European coronavirus lockdowns and U.S. winter storms caused disruptions in March, crude and petroleum products market price structures showed. - Crude oil prices rose on Thursday, recouping some of the previous session's losses on expectations that a meeting of OPEC and its allies later on Thursday would yield output constraint in the face of resurgent COVID-19 infections in some regions. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 64.15 -1.98 -2.99 66.13 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.62 -0.02 1.25 -1.6 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 64.32 -1.98 -2.99 66.3 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.45 -0.02 1.40 -1.43 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 64.65 -1.98 -2.97 66.63 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.12 -0.02 1.82 -1.1 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 65.46 -1.98 -2.94 67.44 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.31 -0.02 6.90 -0.29 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 62.53 -2.13 -3.29 64.66 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.65 -0.05 8.33 -0.6 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)