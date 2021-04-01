Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discounts widen on abundant supplies

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, April 1 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil weakened on
Thursday, weighed down by ample supplies available in the region amid a sluggish demand
recovery.
    Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF widened to 31 cents per barrel to Singapore
quotes, compared with a 29 cent discount a day earlier.
    Higher exports from China and India in recent weeks, alongside limited scopes of arbitrage
opportunities to Europe, is keeping the regional gasoil market grappling with supplies, traders
said.
    The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between
Singapore and Northwest Europe, traded around minus $11 a tonne on Thursday – a
level that typically makes it unworkable for arbitrage shipments.
    Gasoil arbitrage to the west is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $15 a
tonne or below, although it also depends on factors such as freight rates, according to trade
sources. 
    Traders and refiners, however, have been using some new-build supertankers to take diesel
from Asia to the West on their maiden voyages, partly buoyed by expectations that demand for the
industrial fuel would pick up pace following COVID-19 vaccinations.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil were at $5.27 per barrel over
Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up from $4.76 per barrel on Wednesday.
    
    SINOCHEM-CHEMCHINA MERGER
    - China's State Council, the country's cabinet, has approved a long proposed merger of
Sinochem Group and China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, the Chinese state assets
regulator said on Wednesday.
    - The complex merger, which has been under discussion since at least 2017, would create the
world's biggest industrial chemicals firm.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - The oil market is likely to be in balance in the second half of 2021, even though European
coronavirus lockdowns and U.S. winter storms caused disruptions in March, crude and petroleum
products market price structures showed.
    - Crude oil prices rose on Thursday, recouping some of the previous session's losses on
expectations that a meeting of OPEC and its allies later on Thursday would yield output
constraint in the face of resurgent COVID-19 infections in some regions.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                64.15    -1.98      -2.99       66.13  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -1.62    -0.02       1.25        -1.6  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               64.32    -1.98      -2.99        66.3  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -1.45    -0.02       1.40       -1.43  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               64.65    -1.98      -2.97       66.63  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -1.12    -0.02       1.82        -1.1  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              65.46    -1.98      -2.94       67.44  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.31    -0.02       6.90       -0.29  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    62.53    -2.13      -3.29       64.66  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.65    -0.05       8.33        -0.6  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
