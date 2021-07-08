Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Integrated Oil & Gas

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discounts widen on lacklustre cargo demand

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, July 8 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil widened on Thursday,
hurt by weaker buying interests in the physical market, while middle distillate inventories in
Singapore dropped to a four-week low.
    Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF, which have stayed
in a negative territory for the last three weeks, were at a discount of 15 cents per barrel on
Thursday, compared with an 11-cent discount a day earlier.
    The regional gasoil market, however, is expected to find support in the next few weeks as
wider vaccinations help governments ease COVID-19 curbs, boosting ground transportation and
industrial fuel demand, trade sources said.
    But any major upside would likely be capped as peak monsoon season in markets such as India
and Vietnam typically dents consumption, leading to a rise in regional supplies, they added.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil slipped 11 cents to $8.37 per
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, despite weaker feedstock crude prices.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Singapore's middle distillate inventories fell 15.9% to 11.6 million barrels in the week
to July 7, according to Enterprise Singapore data.
    - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 13.6 million barrels this
year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed.
This week's stocks were nearly 15% lower than a year earlier.
    - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, climbed 1.1
million barrels in the week to July 2, according to two market sources, citing American
Petroleum Institute (API) figures.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
   
    OTHER NEWS
    - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appointed new federal ministers for
health, IT and oil as part of a reshuffle in a bid to reinvigorate his government amid fierce
criticism of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Hardeep Singh Puri has been appointed oil
minister, replacing Dharmendra Pradhan.
    - Oil prices fell for a third day on Thursday amid uncertainty over supply after the
collapse this week of talks among major producers which could potentially cause the current
output agreement to be abandoned.

    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                75.15     -2.7      -3.47       77.85  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -2.32    -0.01       0.43       -2.31  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               75.25     -2.7      -3.46       77.95  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -2.22    -0.01       0.45       -2.21  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               75.46     -2.7      -3.45       78.16  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -2.01    -0.01       0.50          -2  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              77.32    -2.74      -3.42       80.06  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.15    -0.04      42.86       -0.11  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    74.72    -2.54      -3.29       77.26  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.45        0       0.00       -0.45  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
