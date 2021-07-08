Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discounts widen on lacklustre cargo demand

SINGAPORE, July 8 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil widened on Thursday, hurt by weaker buying interests in the physical market, while middle distillate inventories in Singapore dropped to a four-week low. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF , which have stayed in a negative territory for the last three weeks, were at a discount of 15 cents per barrel on Thursday, compared with an 11-cent discount a day earlier. The regional gasoil market, however, is expected to find support in the next few weeks as wider vaccinations help governments ease COVID-19 curbs, boosting ground transportation and industrial fuel demand, trade sources said. But any major upside would likely be capped as peak monsoon season in markets such as India and Vietnam typically dents consumption, leading to a rise in regional supplies, they added. Refining margins, or cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil slipped 11 cents to $8.37 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, despite weaker feedstock crude prices. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories fell 15.9% to 11.6 million barrels in the week to July 7, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 13.6 million barrels this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were nearly 15% lower than a year earlier. - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, climbed 1.1 million barrels in the week to July 2, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appointed new federal ministers for health, IT and oil as part of a reshuffle in a bid to reinvigorate his government amid fierce criticism of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Hardeep Singh Puri has been appointed oil minister, replacing Dharmendra Pradhan. - Oil prices fell for a third day on Thursday amid uncertainty over supply after the collapse this week of talks among major producers which could potentially cause the current output agreement to be abandoned. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 75.15 -2.7 -3.47 77.85 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.32 -0.01 0.43 -2.31 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 75.25 -2.7 -3.46 77.95 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.22 -0.01 0.45 -2.21 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 75.46 -2.7 -3.45 78.16 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.01 -0.01 0.50 -2 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 77.32 -2.74 -3.42 80.06 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.15 -0.04 42.86 -0.11 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 74.72 -2.54 -3.29 77.26 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.45 0 0.00 -0.45 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)