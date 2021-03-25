Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discounts widen on muted demand for cargoes

SINGAPORE, March 25 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil widened on Thursday due to sluggish buying interest for physical cargoes, while middle distillate inventories in Singapore dropped to a near eight-month low. Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 27 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a 25-cent discount a day earlier. The gasoil cash differentials have averaged around a discount of 21 cents a barrel so far this month, as against an average of a 1-cent discount in February. A slow pace in demand recovery amid prolonged COVID-19 restrictions have hurt the industrial fuel market, which is expected to see plentiful export barrels coming out of India and China in the near-term, market watchers said. Chinese diesel exports would remain above 2 million tonnes in March and at around 1.8–1.9 million tonnes in April, consultancy Energy Aspects said in a note, adding those barrels would keep the far-eastern diesel market well supplied over the upcoming spring turnarounds in Asia. Refining margins or cracks for 10 ppm gasoil inched up 5 cents to $5.59 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Thursday. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories dropped 0.9% to 13.8 million barrels in the week ended March 24, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 14.5 million barrels so far this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 5.2% higher than a year earlier. - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 3.8 million barrels in the week to March 19, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 122,000-barrel drop. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deal, no jet fuel trade OTHER NEWS - The Suez Canal temporarily suspended traffic on Thursday as efforts to dislodge a 400 m (430 yard) long container vessel that has blocked the waterway continued for a third day, with eight tugs working to straighten the ship. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 65.59 1.46 2.28 64.13 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.62 0.05 -2.99 -1.67 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 65.76 1.46 2.27 64.3 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.45 0.05 -3.33 -1.5 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 66.09 1.47 2.27 64.62 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.12 0.06 -5.08 -1.18 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 66.94 1.38 2.10 65.56 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.27 -0.02 8.00 -0.25 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 64.15 1.21 1.92 62.94 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.52 0 0.00 -0.52 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)