Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discounts widen on muted demand for cargoes

    SINGAPORE, March 25 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil widened on Thursday
due to sluggish buying interest for physical cargoes, while middle distillate inventories in
Singapore dropped to a near eight-month low.
    Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 27 cents per barrel to Singapore
quotes, compared with a 25-cent discount a day earlier.
    The gasoil cash differentials have averaged around a discount of 21 cents a barrel so far
this month, as against an average of a 1-cent discount in February.
    A slow pace in demand recovery amid prolonged COVID-19 restrictions have hurt the industrial
fuel market, which is expected to see plentiful export barrels coming out of India and China in
the near-term, market watchers said.
    Chinese diesel exports would remain above 2 million tonnes in March and at around 1.8–1.9
million tonnes in April, consultancy Energy Aspects said in a note, adding those barrels would
keep the far-eastern diesel market well supplied over the upcoming spring turnarounds in Asia.
    Refining margins or cracks for 10 ppm gasoil inched up 5 cents to $5.59 per
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Thursday.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Singapore's middle distillate inventories dropped 0.9% to 13.8 million barrels in the week
ended March 24, according to Enterprise Singapore data.
    - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 14.5 million barrels so far
this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations
showed. This week's stocks were 5.2% higher than a year earlier.
    - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 3.8 million barrels in the week to March 19, the Energy
Information Administration said on Wednesday, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters
poll for a 122,000-barrel drop.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deal, no jet fuel trade
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - The Suez Canal temporarily suspended traffic on Thursday as efforts to dislodge a 400 m
(430 yard) long container vessel that has blocked the waterway continued for a third day, with
eight tugs working to straighten the ship.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                               
 CASH ($/T)                   ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close   RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                      65.59     1.46       2.28        64.13  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                            -1.62     0.05      -2.99        -1.67  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                     65.76     1.46       2.27         64.3  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                           -1.45     0.05      -3.33         -1.5  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                     66.09     1.47       2.27        64.62  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                           -1.12     0.06      -5.08        -1.18  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                    66.94     1.38       2.10        65.56  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                          -0.27    -0.02       8.00        -0.25  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                          64.15     1.21       1.92        62.94  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                          -0.52        0       0.00        -0.52  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                               
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
