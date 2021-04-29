Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discounts widen on muted demand

SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil widened on Thursday, hurt by muted buying interest for physical cargoes and expectations for ample supplies in coming months. Reimposed restrictions to contain the new waves of COVID-19 infections in several markets, including major consumer India, are expected to weigh on demand recovery, traders and analysts said. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 22 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, compared with a 20-cent discount a day earlier. Refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil were up 5 cents at $6.88 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Thursday. CHINA'S FUEL CLAMPDOWN CURBS ITS LCO IMPORTS - China's imports of light cycle oil (LCO) are set to fall in coming months as authorities crack down on its illicit trading and sales in South China, dealing a blow to the $10 billion market and to refiners in top supplier South Korea. - China's imports of the cheaper but more pollutive diesel blending fuel nearly doubled to record levels in 2020, but a clampdown in top oil consuming Guangdong province has curbed demand. - The amount of South Korean LCO, a refinery by-product, to be loaded for shipment to China in May is down 60% from March while spot premiums have halved, industry sources said. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories fell 4% to a more than one-year low of 12.95 million barrels in the week to April 28, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 14.2 million barrels so far this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 12.9% lower than a year earlier. - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 3.3 million barrels in the week to April 23, versus expectations for a 648,000-barrel drop, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Indonesia will stop both liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and fuel imports by 2030 and plans big changes to its energy infrastructure to meet that target, a top energy official said on Thursday. - Europe's major energy companies profited from a rise in oil prices to report big increases in first-quarter earnings on Thursday, putting the worst of the pandemic era slump in fuel demand behind them. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 69.86 1.32 1.93 68.54 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.95 -0.1 5.41 -1.85 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 70.01 1.31 1.91 68.7 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.8 -0.11 6.51 -1.69 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 70.21 1.34 1.95 68.87 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.6 -0.08 5.26 -1.52 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 71.59 1.39 1.98 70.2 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.22 -0.02 10.00 -0.2 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 70.49 1.69 2.46 68.8 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.18 0.01 -5.26 -0.19 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)