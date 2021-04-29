Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discounts widen on muted demand

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil widened on Thursday,
hurt by muted buying interest for physical cargoes and expectations for ample supplies in coming
months.
    Reimposed restrictions to contain the new waves of COVID-19 infections in several markets, 
including major consumer India, are expected to weigh on demand recovery, traders and analysts
said.  
    Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount
of 22 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, compared with a 20-cent discount a day
earlier.
    Refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil were up 5 cents at $6.88 per barrel over
Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Thursday.
    
    CHINA'S FUEL CLAMPDOWN CURBS ITS LCO IMPORTS
    - China's imports of light cycle oil (LCO) are set to fall in coming months as authorities
crack down on its illicit trading and sales in South China, dealing a blow to the $10 billion
market and to refiners in top supplier South Korea.
    - China's imports of the cheaper but more pollutive diesel blending fuel nearly doubled to
record levels in 2020, but a clampdown in top oil consuming Guangdong province has curbed
demand.
    - The amount of South Korean LCO, a refinery by-product, to be loaded for shipment to China
in May is down 60% from March while spot premiums have halved, industry sources said.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Singapore's middle distillate inventories fell 4% to a more than one-year low of 12.95
million barrels in the week to April 28, according to Enterprise Singapore data.
    - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 14.2 million barrels so far
this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations
showed. This week's stocks were 12.9% lower than a year earlier.
    - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 3.3 million barrels in the week to April 23, versus
expectations for a 648,000-barrel drop, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Indonesia will stop both liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and fuel imports by 2030 and plans
big changes to its energy infrastructure to meet that target, a top energy official said on
Thursday.
    - Europe's major energy companies profited from a rise in oil prices to report big increases
in first-quarter earnings on Thursday, putting the worst of the pandemic era slump in fuel
demand behind them.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                           
 CASH ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close   RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                 69.86     1.32       1.93        68.54  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                       -1.95     -0.1       5.41        -1.85  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                70.01     1.31       1.91         68.7  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                       -1.8    -0.11       6.51        -1.69  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                70.21     1.34       1.95        68.87  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                       -1.6    -0.08       5.26        -1.52  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%               71.59     1.39       1.98         70.2  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                     -0.22    -0.02      10.00         -0.2  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                     70.49     1.69       2.46         68.8  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                     -0.18     0.01      -5.26        -0.19  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                           
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
