Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discounts widen; Singapore middle distillate stocks jump

SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials weakened to their lowest levels in over two weeks on Thursday, weighed down by sluggish demand amid extended COVID-19 restrictions in the region, while middle distillate inventories in Singapore rose to a seven-week high. Cash discounts for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF widened to 11 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, the biggest discounts since June 14. A resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the wake of the fast-spreading Delta variant is threatening near-term gasoil demand recovery as several countries are forced to extend lockdown measures, trade sources said. Refining margins, or cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil were at $8.43 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade, up from $7.19 per barrel a day earlier. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have averaged $8.32 per barrel in June, about 2.5% higher from its average in May, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. RISING DELTA VARIANT DAMPENS EUROPE'S TOURISM HOPES - While not a complete wash-out, the summer tourism season vital to southern Europe's economies will be less than sizzling as the Delta coronavirus spreads and travel hurdles keep British and other sun-seekers at home. - A European Union COVID-19 travel certificate launched on Thursday may help some make trips but arrivals to tourist hotspots from Portugal to Croatia are set to remain much lower to normal levels, putting businesses and hospitality jobs at risk. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories rose 5.3% to 13.8 million barrels in the week to June 30, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 13.7 million barrels this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 2.8% higher than a year earlier. - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 869,000 barrels in the week to June 25, versus expectations for a 486,000-barrel rise, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - India's auto fuel demand picked up in June as economic activity accelerated after the easing of pandemic-related lockdowns, preliminary sales data showed on Thursday. State-run refiners sold 2.12 million tonnes of gasoline last month, up 29.35% from May and about 5.7% from the year-earlier period. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 78.49 1.49 1.94 77 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.34 0.01 -0.43 -2.35 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 78.59 1.49 1.93 77.1 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.24 0.01 -0.44 -2.25 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 78.8 1.49 1.93 77.31 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.03 0.01 -0.49 -2.04 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 80.71 1.45 1.83 79.26 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.11 -0.02 22.22 -0.09 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 77.79 1.38 1.81 76.41 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.46 -0.05 12.20 -0.41 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)