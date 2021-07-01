Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Integrated Oil & Gas

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discounts widen; Singapore middle distillate stocks jump

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials weakened to their lowest levels in
over two weeks on Thursday, weighed down by sluggish demand amid extended COVID-19 restrictions
in the region, while middle distillate inventories in Singapore rose to a seven-week high.
    Cash discounts for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF widened to 11 cents per
barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, the biggest discounts since June 14.
    A resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the wake of the fast-spreading Delta variant is
threatening near-term gasoil demand recovery as several countries are forced to extend lockdown
measures, trade sources said.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil were at $8.43 per barrel over
Dubai crude during Asian trade, up from $7.19 per barrel a day earlier.
    Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have averaged $8.32 per barrel in June,
about 2.5% higher from its average in May, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    
    RISING DELTA VARIANT DAMPENS EUROPE'S TOURISM HOPES
    - While not a complete wash-out, the summer tourism season vital to southern Europe's
economies will be less than sizzling as the Delta coronavirus spreads and travel hurdles keep
British and other sun-seekers at home.
    - A European Union COVID-19 travel certificate launched on Thursday may help some make trips
but arrivals to tourist hotspots from Portugal to Croatia are set to remain much lower to normal
levels, putting businesses and hospitality jobs at risk.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Singapore's middle distillate inventories rose 5.3% to 13.8 million barrels in the week to
June 30, according to Enterprise Singapore data.
    - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 13.7 million barrels this
year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed.
This week's stocks were 2.8% higher than a year earlier.
    - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 869,000 barrels in the week to June 25, versus
expectations for a 486,000-barrel rise, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades 
   
    OTHER NEWS
    - India's auto fuel demand picked up in June as economic activity accelerated after the
easing of pandemic-related lockdowns, preliminary sales data showed on Thursday. State-run
refiners sold 2.12 million tonnes of gasoline last month, up 29.35% from May and about 5.7% from
the year-earlier period.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                78.49     1.49       1.94          77  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -2.34     0.01      -0.43       -2.35  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               78.59     1.49       1.93        77.1  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -2.24     0.01      -0.44       -2.25  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                78.8     1.49       1.93       77.31  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -2.03     0.01      -0.49       -2.04  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              80.71     1.45       1.83       79.26  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.11    -0.02      22.22       -0.09  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    77.79     1.38       1.81       76.41  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.46    -0.05      12.20       -0.41  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins,                                   
 please double click the RICs below.                                     
 Brent M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1                                                                              
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                           
 Gasoil M2                                                                              
 Regrade M1                                                                             
 Regrade M2                                                                             
 Jet M1                                                                                 
 Jet M1/M2                                                                              
 Jet M2                                                                                 
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M1                                                               
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M2                                                               
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                          
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                          
 East-West M1                                                                           
 East-West M2                                                                           
 LGO M1                                                                                 
 LGO M1/M2                                                                              
 LGO M2                                                                                 
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                     
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                     
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up