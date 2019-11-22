Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premium dips; dives 82% in one month

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil inched lower further on Friday, weighed down by plentiful supplies and sloppy demand, while refining margins for the industrial fuel posted their biggest weekly decline in nearly seven months. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at 19 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, their lowest level in nine weeks. The premiums were at 20 cents a barrel on Thursday. The gasoil cash differentials have slumped 82.7% over the last one month as the region got awash with supplies. Singapore onshore inventories for middle distillates jumped to a seven-week high of 11.6 million barrels in the week to Wednesday, Enterprise Singapore data showed on Thursday. This came after middle-distillate stocks in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 8.8% from a week earlier to 3.5 million barrels in the week to Nov. 18. Gasoil exports from China and India have increased due to weaker consumption in their respective domestic markets, while incremental demand for marine gasoil (MGO) ahead of a switch to cleaner marine fuels, as earlier expected, has not arrived yet, trade sources said. The new International Maritime Organization (IMO) rules prohibit ships from using fuels containing more than 0.5% sulphur, compared with 3.5% through the end of December, unless they are equipped with exhaust-cleaning "scrubbers". Refining margins or cracks for 10 ppm gasoil rose by 34 cents to $13.97 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Friday, partly helped by weaker raw material crude prices. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore, however, have dropped 10.6% this week in their biggest weekly decline since the week ended April 26, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Meanwhile, refining margins for jet fuel edged lower by a cent to $13.72 per barrel over Dubai crude on Friday. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF remained unchanged at a discount of 58 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA dropped 2.6% to 2.4 million tonnes in the week to Nov. 21, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - Gasoil demand in inland markets rose over the past week because of low barge freight rates and colder weather, Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen said. - In an unusual step, one tanker exported gasoil from ARA to the United States and another to Brazil over the past week, van Wageningen added. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA fell 1% to 726,000 tonnes, the data showed. - Compared with a year ago, jet fuel stocks were 12.6% higher, while gasoil inventories were up about 15%. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals. - For more information, please click OTHER NEWS - Oil prices pulled back from their highest levels in nearly two months on Friday amid continued overtainty over whether the United States and China will be able to reach a partial trade deal that would lift some pressure on the global economy. - OPEC and its allies are likely to extend existing oil output cuts when they meet next month until mid-2020, with non-OPEC oil producer Russia supporting Saudi Arabia's push for stable oil prices amid the listing of state oil giant Saudi Aramco. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 72.86 2.00 2.82 70.86 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.27 0.02 -0.61 -3.29 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 73.15 2.00 2.81 71.15 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.98 0.02 -0.67 -3.00 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 75.77 1.99 2.70 73.78 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.36 0.01 -2.70 -0.37 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 76.32 1.98 2.66 74.34 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.19 -0.01 -5.00 0.20 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 75.27 1.61 2.19 73.66 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.58 0.00 0.00 -0.58 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by David Evans)