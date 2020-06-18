Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums climb; Singapore middle distillate stocks drop

SINGAPORE, June 18 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10-ppm gasoil climbed further on Thursday, buoyed by steady demand in the physical market, while weekly middle distillate inventories in Singapore dropped to a 10-week low. Cash premiums for 10-ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF rose 2 cents to 97 a barrel to Singapore quotes, the highest since December 9 last year. The front-month time spread for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore remained in backwardation to trade at a premium of 31 cents per barrel on Thursday. Refining margins or cracks for gasoil with 10-ppm sulphur content inched lower by 15 cents to $7.28 a barrel over Dubai crude, partly hurt by stronger raw material crude prices on Thursday. Meanwhile, cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to 74 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, backed by a two stronger deals in the physical trade window in Singapore. They were at a discount of 90 cents per barrel a day earlier. The aviation fuel market is expected to find support in coming weeks as more countries lift coronavirus-led restrictions on air travel, trade sources said. Vietnam is holding talks aimed at easing the entry of citizens from China, South Korea and Japan into the country after restrictions on foreign visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday. INVENTORIES - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks fell 5.9% to 13.979 million barrels in the week ended June 17, Enterprise Singapore data showed. - The weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged at 12.7 million barrels so far in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 35.5% higher year-on-year. - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 1.4 million barrels in the week to 174.5 million barrels, versus expectations for a 2.4 million-barrel rise, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two jet fuel trades, no gasoil deal OTHER NEWS - Winson Oil Trading Pte Ltd has started legal proceedings against Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Ltd to claim at least $30.4 million in payment for a diesel cargo it sold to Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, court documents showed. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 45.88 -0.81 -1.73 46.69 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.17 0.13 -10.00 -1.30 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 46.78 -0.91 -1.91 47.69 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.27 0.03 -10.00 -0.30 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 47.69 -0.95 -1.95 48.64 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.64 -0.01 -1.54 0.65 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 48.02 -0.92 -1.88 48.94 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.97 0.02 2.11 0.95 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 42.15 0.29 0.69 41.86 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.74 0.16 -17.78 -0.90 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)