Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums climb to near 4-month peak

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil rose to their highest in nearly four months on Thursday, helped by a steady buying interest for physical cargoes as countries in the region increasingly ease coronavirus restrictions. Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a premium of 59 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, the highest since Feb. 13. The gasoil market has tightened partly due to ongoing refinery run cuts and turnarounds in the region, while traders expect demand to rise in the coming weeks as industrial activity picks up after lockdowns are eased. Limited scope for arbitrage opportunities, however, would keep a lid on a fast recovery for gasoil, market watchers said. The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between Singapore and Northwest Europe, traded at minus 30 cents per tonne on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. This typically makes the arbitrage shipments unworkable. Arbitrage is usually profitable when the EFS trade at about minus $15 a tonne or below, though it depends on other factors including freight rates as well, traders said. Refining margins or cracks for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content dropped to $6.26 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Thursday, down from $6.60 per barrel a day earlier. INVENTORIES - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks rose 1.5% to a two-week high of 14.9 million barrels in the week ended June 10, Enterprise Singapore data showed. - The weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged at 12.6 million barrels so far in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 41.1% higher year-on-year. - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose 1.6 million barrels to 175.8 million barrels in the week to June 5, compared with expectations for a 3 million-barrel rise, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trade, no gasoil deal OTHER NEWS - Oil prices fell by about 4% on Thursday on worries about slow demand growth as coronavirus cases rise, with U.S. crude stockpiles hitting an all-time high and the U.S. Federal Reserve saying recovery from the pandemic could take years. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 44.90 0.02 0.04 44.88 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.53 0.42 -21.54 -1.95 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 45.68 -0.10 -0.22 45.78 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.75 0.30 -28.57 -1.05 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 46.37 -0.34 -0.73 46.71 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.06 0.06 -50.00 -0.12 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 47.02 -0.29 -0.61 47.31 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.59 0.11 22.92 0.48 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 41.84 -0.69 -1.62 42.53 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.52 -0.11 26.83 -0.41 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)