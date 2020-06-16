Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums climb to over 4-month high

SINGAPORE, June 16 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10-ppm gasoil rose to their highest in more than four months on Tuesday, aided by steady buying interest for physical cargoes, while refining margins for the fuel climbed for a second consecutive session to their strongest in eight weeks. The recent uptick in the region's industrial activity after the easing of coronavirus containment measures has helped the gasoil market over the last couple of weeks, but traders were concerned that a resurgence of the virus might play a dampener to demand recovery. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10-ppm sulphur content rose 51 cents to $6.97 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade, the highest since April 20. Cash premiums for 10-ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF rose 10 cents to 77 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, a level not seen since Feb. 4. Meanwhile, cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 78 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with 59 cents per barrel a day earlier. The aviation fuel market will likely get some support in the coming weeks as regional airlines are bringing grounded flights back in operation with more countries relaxing coronavirus-related curbs on international travel, trade sources said. China and the United States will each allow four weekly flights between the two countries, the U.S. Transportation Department said on Monday, while RBC Capital Markets said on Tuesday domestic traffic in Australia could return quicker than Europe. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two jet fuel trades, no gasoil deal OTHER NEWS - Oil prices made marginal gains on Tuesday, reversing out of earlier losses, as hopes for further cuts in crude supplies took the sting out of concerns that a resurgence of new coronavirus infections around the world could hamper fuel demand. - Cargo ship arrivals in Singapore, the world's top transhipment and bunkering hub, plummeted to their lowest in nearly three decades in May, while dragging sales of marine fuels to a three-month low, official data showed. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 45.17 2.47 5.78 42.70 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.48 0.05 -3.27 -1.53 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 45.95 2.47 5.68 43.48 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.70 0.05 -6.67 -0.75 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 46.85 2.57 5.80 44.28 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.20 0.14 233.33 0.06 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 47.41 2.51 5.59 44.90 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.77 0.10 14.93 0.67 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 40.93 1.36 3.44 39.57 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.78 -0.19 32.20 -0.59 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)