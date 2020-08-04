Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums, cracks drop to multi-week lows

SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10ppm gasoil plunged to their weakest in two months on Tuesday, while cash premiums for the industrial fuel fell to a nine-week low, as traders were worried that near term demand will not be able to absorb supplies available in the region. A resurgence in coronavirus infections in several countries is expected to hurt industrial activity which would dampen demand, while India and China are expected to ramp up their gasoil exports this month, market watchers said. Refining margins or cracks for 10 ppm gasoil dropped 29 cents to $5.56 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Tuesday, the lowest since June 8. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF slipped to 9 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, the lowest since June 1. They were at a premium of 17 cents per barrel a day earlier. The August/September time spread for 10 ppm gasoil flipped to a contango structure on Tuesday to trade at a discount of 9 cents a barrel, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. They traded at a premium of 3 cents per barrel a day earlier. A contango market structure, where prompt prices are lower than those for future delivery, tends to encourage holders of physical barrels to store the product and sell it later to secure higher prices. Limited scopes for arbitrage shipments to the West is another reason why supplies are being trapped inside the region, trade sources said. The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between Singapore and Northwest Europe, was around minus $10 per tonne on Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Arbitrage is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $15 a tonne or below, though it depends on other factors such as freight rates as well, according to traders. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 47.09 -0.35 -0.74 47.44 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.45 -0.35 31.82 -1.10 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 47.69 -0.35 -0.73 48.04 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.85 -0.35 70.00 -0.50 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 47.86 -0.29 -0.60 48.15 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.68 -0.28 70.00 -0.40 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 48.63 -0.08 -0.16 48.71 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.09 -0.08 -47.06 0.17 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 42.80 0.06 0.14 42.74 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.44 -0.03 7.32 -0.41 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)