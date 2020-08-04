Energy
Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums, cracks drop to multi-week lows

    SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10ppm gasoil plunged to their
weakest in two months on Tuesday, while cash premiums for the industrial fuel fell to a
nine-week low, as traders were worried that near term demand will not be able to absorb supplies
available in the region.
    A resurgence in coronavirus infections in several countries is expected to hurt industrial
activity which would dampen demand, while India and China are expected to ramp up their gasoil
exports this month, market watchers said.
    Refining margins or cracks for 10 ppm gasoil dropped 29 cents to $5.56 a
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Tuesday, the lowest since June 8.
    Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF slipped to 9 cents a
barrel to Singapore quotes, the lowest since June 1. They were at a premium of 17 cents per
barrel a day earlier.
    The August/September time spread for 10 ppm gasoil flipped to a contango
structure on Tuesday to trade at a discount of 9 cents a barrel, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
They traded at a premium of 3 cents per barrel a day earlier.
    A contango market structure, where prompt prices are lower than those for future delivery,
tends to encourage holders of physical barrels to store the product and sell it later to secure
higher prices. 
    Limited scopes for arbitrage shipments to the West is another reason why supplies are being
trapped inside the region, trade sources said.
    The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between
Singapore and Northwest Europe, was around minus $10 per tonne on Tuesday,
Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    Arbitrage is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $15 a tonne or below,
though it depends on other factors such as freight rates as well, according to traders.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - Two gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
    
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                            
 CASH ($/T)               ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                  47.09    -0.35      -0.74       47.44  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                        -1.45    -0.35      31.82       -1.10  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                 47.69    -0.35      -0.73       48.04  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                       -0.85    -0.35      70.00       -0.50  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                 47.86    -0.29      -0.60       48.15  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                       -0.68    -0.28      70.00       -0.40  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                48.63    -0.08      -0.16       48.71  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                       0.09    -0.08     -47.06        0.17  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                      42.80     0.06       0.14       42.74  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                      -0.44    -0.03       7.32       -0.41  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                            
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click                   
 the RICs below.                                                           
 Brent M1                                                                                   
 Gasoil M1                                                                                  
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                               
 Gasoil M2                                                                                  
 Regrade M1                                                                                 
 Regrade M2                                                                                 
 Jet M1                                                                                     
 Jet M1/M2                                                                                  
 Jet M2                                                                                     
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                        
 Cracks M1                                                                 
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                        
 Cracks M2                                                                 
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                              
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                              
 East-West M1                                                                               
 East-West M2                                                                               
 LGO M1                                                                                     
 LGO M1/M2                                                                                  
 LGO M2                                                                                     
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                         
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                         
 
    

 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
