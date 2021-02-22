Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Energy

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums dip, cracks ease from multi-month high

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil inched lower on Monday,
due to sluggish buying interests for physical cargoes, while refining margins for the industrial
fuel dropped on firmer feedstock crude prices.
    Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a premium
of 2 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a 3 cent premium on Friday.
    The overall gasoil demand in Asia, however, is expected to strengthen gradually as countries
ease coronavirus-related restrictions, while seasonal refinery maintenance in coming months
would keep supplies tight, trade sources said.
    China's diesel exports this month are expected to exceed January's 1.56 million tonnes as
sluggish domestic demand during the Lunar New Year break this year has resulted in high
stockpiles, according to Refinitiv oil research assessments.
    But diesel exports from India dropped about 12% in January from the preceding month,
government data showed on Friday. With manufacturing activities and transportation demand
picking up, India's diesel exports would likely remain limited in the short-term, market
watchers said.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil dropped to $8.36 per
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours. They hit a more than 10-month high of $8.48
a barrel on Friday.
    
    TENDERS
    - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) was offering 40,000 tonnes of jet
fuel for loading over March 26-28 from the port of New Mangalore. The tender closes on Feb. 24
and has a same-day validity.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices rose on Monday as the slow return of U.S. crude output cut by frigid conditions
served as a reminder of the tight supply situation, just as demand recovers from the depths of
the COVID-19 pandemic.
    - Australia's natural gas pipeline owners are working to future proof their A$75 billion
($59 billion) in assets amid a global push towards clean energy, running tests to blend hydrogen
with gas and produce green methane to replace the fossil fuel.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                67.61     0.32       0.48       67.29  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -1.66    -0.01       0.61       -1.65  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               67.71     0.32       0.47       67.39  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -1.56    -0.01       0.65       -1.55  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               68.08     0.32       0.47       67.76  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -1.19    -0.01       0.85       -1.18  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              69.29     0.32       0.46       68.97  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                     0.02    -0.01     -33.33        0.03  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    66.18     0.19       0.29       65.99  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.25        0       0.00       -0.25  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins,                                   
 please double click the RICs below.                                     
 Brent M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1                                                                              
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                           
 Gasoil M2                                                                              
 Regrade M1                                                                             
 Regrade M2                                                                             
 Jet M1                                                                                 
 Jet M1/M2                                                                              
 Jet M2                                                                                 
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M1                                                               
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M2                                                               
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                          
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                          
 East-West M1                                                                           
 East-West M2                                                                           
 LGO M1                                                                                 
 LGO M1/M2                                                                              
 LGO M2                                                                                 
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                     
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                     
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up