Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums dip, cracks post weekly decline

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil inched lower on Friday amid weaker buying interest for physical cargoes, while refining margins for the industrial fuel slipped for a third straight week. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at 31 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with 32 cents per barrel a day earlier. Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose for a second consecutive session to $15.25 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Friday, but posted a drop of 0.6% for the week. The margins were at $14.95 a barrel on Thursday. Weighed down by abundant supplies as India and China export more, cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have shed about 15% over the last two months. The gasoil market, however, is expected to get a major boost in coming weeks as the shipping industry switches to cleaner fuels such as marine gasoil (MGO) to adhere with International Maritime Organization's new sulphur emissions rules that come into effect in January 2020. Meanwhile, cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 60 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, two cents lower than Thursday. Jet fuel cracks rose to $15.21 per barrel over Dubai crude, up from $14.94 per barrel on Thursday. INDIA FUEL DEMAND - India's fuel demand dropped 1.4% in October compared with the same month last year, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed on Thursday. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.41 million tonnes, the data showed. - India's diesel demand in October fell at its steepest annual rate in nearly three years, provisional government data showed, reflecting subdued industrial and economic activity during the month. - Local sales of diesel, which accounts for about two-fifths of overall fuel consumption, dropped 7.4% year-on-year to 6.51 million tonnes. The annual decline was the most since January 2017, oil ministry data showed. - India's domestic consumption pattern typically impacts the volume of the country's exports, which in turn affects the overall supply in the wider Asian markets. - Asian refining profit margins for gasoil plunged to their lowest in more than five months earlier this week, weighed down by fresh Indian gasoil exports that added to already abundant supplies in the region. - Domestic jet fuel sales in October were at about 710,000 tonnes, compared with 660,000 tonnes in September, and flat compared with October 2018. ASIA GASOLINE PROFIT MARGINS RISE - Gasoline producers in Asia are enjoying their best profit margins in weeks, boosted by unexpected demand for imports from India as refineries there are shut for upgrades needed to supply cleaner fuels next year in line with domestic regulations. - But industry watchers say the surge could be short-lived, with Chinese refineries now running flat out, producing significant gasoline for export that will depress prices. - Asia's gasoline 'crack' - premiums of refining Brent crude into 92-octane petrol - neared a six-week high of $10.72 a barrel on Nov. 12. That fell to almost $9 on Nov. 14, but this was still more than 18 times higher than levels from the same time a year ago. GL92-SIN-CRK - The jump was all the more surprising given gasoline demand is typically lower during the current season, viewed as 'off-peak' with fewer motorists on Asia's roads because of factors like monsoon rains in India. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA dropped 3.3% to 2.5 million tonnes in the week to Nov. 14, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - Gasoil stocks were down as demand from inland locations continued to draw the product from ARA, Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen said. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA fell 1.5% to 733,000 tonnes, the data showed. - Compared with a year ago, jet fuel stocks were 15.3% higher, while gasoil inventories were up about 12%. EIA INVENTORIES - U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose last week for the third consecutive week as production hit a record high, while distillate inventories, which include heating oil, fell for the eighth week in a row, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. - Crude inventories rose by 2.2 million barrels in the week to Nov. 8, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million-barrel rise. - Refinery crude runs rose by 155,000 bpd and utilization rates increased by 1.8 percentage points to 87.8% of total capacity, EIA data showed. - Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.5 million barrels in the week, versus analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 950,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Three gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals. - For more information, please click OTHER NEWS - OPEC said on Thursday it expected demand for its oil to fall in 2020 as rivals pumped more despite a smaller surplus of crude in the global market, building a case for the group to maintain supply curbs when it meets to discuss policy next month. - Oil prices rose on Friday as OPEC's outlook for oil demand next year fuelled hopes that the producer group and its associates will keep a lid on supply when they meet to discuss policy on output next month. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 72.50 0.35 0.49 72.15 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.49 0.06 -1.69 -3.55 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 72.66 0.35 0.48 72.31 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -3.33 0.06 -1.77 -3.39 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 75.59 0.35 0.47 75.24 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.40 0.06 -13.04 -0.46 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 76.31 0.29 0.38 76.02 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.31 -0.01 -3.13 0.32 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 75.05 0.27 0.36 74.78 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.60 0.02 -3.23 -0.62 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)