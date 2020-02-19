Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums drop amid frail demand

SINGAPORE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil fell on Wednesday, slipping to their lowest in 2-1/2 weeks, as demand for the distillate fuel remained under pressure due to muted industrial activity in the region grappling with a virus epidemic. Cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF dropped to 40 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, the lowest since Jan. 31. They were at a premium of 49 cents a barrel on Tuesday. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content plunged to $10.41 barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, their weakest since Jan. 27. The cracks were at $11.53 per barrel on Tuesday. "The COVID-19 outbreak will weigh heavily on China's diesel demand in Q1 20, but we expect demand to pick up from Q3 20 onwards as Beijing rolls out stimulus plans to shore up the economy," consultancy Energy Aspects said in monthly note. "We see further downside risks to global demand growth as supply chains will need time to recover from delays in the shipment of goods, adding further load to an already fragile demand picture." Firmer raw material crude prices on Wednesday also partly weighed on gasoil profit margins. Crude oil prices gained 1% on Wednesday, with Brent rising for a seventh straight day, amid broad optimism as new coronavirus cases fell for a second day in China and concerns rose over supply after a U.S. move to cut more Venezuelan crude from the market. Meanwhile, refining margins for jet fuel dropped by $1.29 to $8.14 a barrel over Dubai crude, a level not seen since December 2009, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The suspension of flights to China by global airlines due to the coronavirus outbreak led Asian jet fuel cracks in January to post their biggest monthly decline in a more than a decade. The cracks have dropped about 15% so far this month. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 21 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a discount of 13 cents per barrel a day earlier. FOREIGN PILOTS AT CHINESE AIRLINES RETURN HOME ON UNPAID LEAVE - Foreign pilots at some Chinese airlines have returned to their home countries and are considering other jobs after being placed on unpaid leave as demand falls because of the coronavirus, affected flight crew told Reuters. - Meanwhile, Chinese pilots with greater job security said their income has been sharply reduced because most of their pay is based on flying hours. - Data firm OAG estimates about 80% of scheduled airline capacity to, from and within China has been cut this week because of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that has killed more than 2,000 people. Chinese airlines have been the hardest hit. FUJAIRAH STOCKS - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 9.8% from a week earlier to 2.7 million barrels in the week to Feb. 17, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - Stocks of middle distillates in the Fujairah oil hub have averaged 3.5 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with a weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - The weekly Fujairah middle distillate stocks were 11% higher than a year earlier. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Three gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - U.S. gasoline prices on Tuesday continued a week-long climb as unplanned weekend refinery outages compounded earlier shutdowns at major U.S. Gulf Coast and East Coast plants, gasoline traders said. Over the weekend, four refineries in Texas and Louisiana shut units directly making gasoline or portions of it, according to refinery sources and energy industry intelligence service Genscape. - The United States on Tuesday ramped up pressure on Venezuela by blacklisting a subsidiary of Russian state oil major Rosneft that President Donald Trump's administration said provides a financial lifeline to President Nicolas Maduro's government. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 65.13 0.35 0.54 64.78 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.89 -0.11 6.18 -1.78 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 65.61 0.25 0.38 65.36 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.41 -0.21 17.50 -1.20 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 65.95 0.32 0.49 65.63 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.07 -0.14 15.05 -0.93 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 67.41 0.37 0.55 67.04 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.40 -0.09 -18.37 0.49 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 64.49 0.22 0.34 64.27 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.21 -0.08 61.54 -0.13 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)