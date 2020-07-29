Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums drop as supplies bulge

SINGAPORE, July 29 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil on Wednesday plunged to their lowest in more than seven weeks, as concern mounted over a surge in near term supplies and resurgent coronavirus cases are expected to cut industrial demand. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF slipped to 20 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, the lowest since June 8. They were at a premium of 27 cents per barrel a day earlier. Gasoil exports from China CNC-DIESEL-EXP could jump by at least 15% in July to between 1.2 million and 1.3 million tonnes (290,000-315,000 bpd) from June, estimates from Refinitiv Oil Research and FGE respectively showed. But export volumes from the third-biggest gasoil exporter in Asia would also depend on the overall demand situation in the region, industry analysts said. "Where China's fuel exports go from here really depends on how fast and how effective economic activity and demand across the rest of Asia begin to re-emerge from COVID-19 related disruptions," said Peter Lee, senior oil and gas analyst at Fitch Solutions. "While China appears to be on its way to a V-shaped recovery following damaging lockdowns in the first quarter, this is largely out of synch with the rest of the region as many countries are still seeing rising infection rates and remain under full or partial lockdowns." Market watchers expect India's gasoil exports to also rise this month as the ongoing monsoon season typically hurts domestic demand in the country, which is currently under extended coronavirus-related lockdowns in many states. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil dropped to $6.76 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Wednesday, down from $6.97 a barrel on Tuesday. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 11.4% to 4.4 million barrels in the week ended July 27, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.9 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with a weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - Meanwhile, U.S. distillate fuel inventories rose by 187,000 barrels, compared with expectations for a draw of 267,000 barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals OTHER NEWS - The family that owns beleaguered Singaporean oil trader Hin Leong Trading (HLT) is seeking to block creditor OCBC's request to appoint overseers for the family's Xihe Holdings and four other subsidiaries to recoup its debt. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 48.94 -0.06 -0.12 49.00 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.92 0.01 -1.08 -0.93 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 49.58 -0.06 -0.12 49.64 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.28 0.01 -3.45 -0.29 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 50.01 -0.14 -0.28 50.15 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.15 -0.07 -31.82 0.22 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 50.06 -0.13 -0.26 50.19 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.20 -0.07 -25.93 0.27 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 44.59 -0.44 -0.98 45.03 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.40 -0.11 37.93 -0.29 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Barbara Lewis)