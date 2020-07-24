Energy
Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums drop, cracks decline

    SINGAPORE, July 24 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil dropped on Friday to
their lowest level in more than 1-1/2 months, hurt by weaker buying interest in the physical
market.
    Cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF fell to 46 cents a barrel to Singapore
quotes, the lowest since June 9. They were at a premium of 53 cents a barrel on Thursday.
    Refining margins or cracks for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content dropped 50
cents to $6.78 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Friday.
    The overall pace and effectiveness of economic activity in the region would be an important
factor to dictate the demand recovery for gasoil in coming months, industry analysts said.
    "On the demand side, compared to the large-scale lockdowns happened in Asia a few months
back, we are now seeing more localised containment measures as countries lift their lockdown
restrictions," said Qiaoling Chen, analyst at Wood Mackenzie.
    "This means the impact on fuels such as diesel is very unlikely to be the same extent we saw
in April when oil demand fell the steepest. Our latest July outlook expects diesel to return to
positive growth by the fourth quarter this year."
    
    ARA STOCKS
    - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and
storage hub STK-GO-ARA dipped 1.9% to 2.7 million tonnes in the week to July 23, data from
Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
    - The data showed ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA rose 0.8% to 984,000 tonnes, the
highest on record according to data that goes back to 2003.
    - Compared with a year earlier, jet fuel stocks were 24.2% higher, while gasoil inventories
were down 10.4%.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    -  India's crude oil processing gathered pace in June, rising 10.9% from May to 4.29 million
barrels per day, as further easing of coronavirus-led curbs lifted fuel demand.
    - Congestion at China's east coast oil ports that is adding to costs for shippers and
importers is likely to run well into August, with crude shipments set to hit another record high
this month, according to analysts and Refinitiv data.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               48.48    -1.85      -3.68       50.33  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -0.93    -0.02       2.20       -0.91  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              49.12    -1.85      -3.63       50.97  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -0.29    -0.02       7.41       -0.27  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              49.83    -1.95      -3.77       51.78  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     0.42    -0.12     -22.22        0.54  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             49.87    -1.90      -3.67       51.77  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    0.46    -0.07     -13.21        0.53  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   43.84    -1.81      -3.96       45.65  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.32     0.00       0.00       -0.32  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
