Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums drop, cracks decline

SINGAPORE, July 24 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil dropped on Friday to their lowest level in more than 1-1/2 months, hurt by weaker buying interest in the physical market. Cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF fell to 46 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, the lowest since June 9. They were at a premium of 53 cents a barrel on Thursday. Refining margins or cracks for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content dropped 50 cents to $6.78 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Friday. The overall pace and effectiveness of economic activity in the region would be an important factor to dictate the demand recovery for gasoil in coming months, industry analysts said. "On the demand side, compared to the large-scale lockdowns happened in Asia a few months back, we are now seeing more localised containment measures as countries lift their lockdown restrictions," said Qiaoling Chen, analyst at Wood Mackenzie. "This means the impact on fuels such as diesel is very unlikely to be the same extent we saw in April when oil demand fell the steepest. Our latest July outlook expects diesel to return to positive growth by the fourth quarter this year." ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA dipped 1.9% to 2.7 million tonnes in the week to July 23, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - The data showed ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA rose 0.8% to 984,000 tonnes, the highest on record according to data that goes back to 2003. - Compared with a year earlier, jet fuel stocks were 24.2% higher, while gasoil inventories were down 10.4%. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - India's crude oil processing gathered pace in June, rising 10.9% from May to 4.29 million barrels per day, as further easing of coronavirus-led curbs lifted fuel demand. - Congestion at China's east coast oil ports that is adding to costs for shippers and importers is likely to run well into August, with crude shipments set to hit another record high this month, according to analysts and Refinitiv data. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 48.48 -1.85 -3.68 50.33 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.93 -0.02 2.20 -0.91 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 49.12 -1.85 -3.63 50.97 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.29 -0.02 7.41 -0.27 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 49.83 -1.95 -3.77 51.78 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.42 -0.12 -22.22 0.54 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 49.87 -1.90 -3.67 51.77 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.46 -0.07 -13.21 0.53 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 43.84 -1.81 -3.96 45.65 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.32 0.00 0.00 -0.32 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)