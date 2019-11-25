Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums drop to lowest in over two months

SINGAPORE, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil weakened on Monday, slipping to their lowest in more than two months, while the backwardated structure of the front-month time spread for the industrial fuel grade narrowed. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF dropped to 14 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, a level not seen since Sept. 19. They were at a premium of 19 cents a barrel on Friday. The December/January time spread for 10 ppm gasoil, which has narrowed about 85% in the last month, traded at a premium of 14 cents a barrel on Monday. The front-month time spread was at 15 cents per barrel on Friday. Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil remained unchanged at $13.97 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Monday. Gasoil margins have dropped 23% in the last month, hurt by abundant supplies and lacklustre demand. Meanwhile, refining margins for jet fuel fell to $13.62 per barrel over Dubai crude on Monday, down from $13.72 per barrel on Friday. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 61 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with a 58-cent discount in the previous session on Friday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil trade, one jet fuel deal. - Singapore trader Hin Leong bought 160,000 barrels of jet fuel from BP for Dec. 10-14 loading at $75.80 a barrel. - Hin Leong bought 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm gasoil from BP for Dec. 10-14 loading at a premium of 10 cents a barrel to December Singapore quotes. - For more information, please click OTHER NEWS - Tighter supplies of heavy sour crude oil have combined with increased demand for the high-sulphur refining feedstock from some Asian refiners to hoist Middle East oil benchmarks to multi-year highs. - With Saudi Aramco yet to name any major foreign investors in its upcoming share sale, Malaysia's state energy company Petronas decided to take a pass on Friday. Expectations that Aramco customers and allies around the world would take significant stakes in the company have so far not materialised, with the listing looking like it will be reliant on local retail and institutional investors. - Oil prices rose as positive comments from the United States and China rekindled hopes in global markets that the world's two largest economies could soon sign an interim deal to end their bitter trade war. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 72.68 -0.18 -0.25 72.86 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.28 -0.01 0.31 -3.27 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 72.97 -0.18 -0.25 73.15 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.99 -0.01 0.34 -2.98 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 75.59 -0.18 -0.24 75.77 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.37 -0.01 2.78 -0.36 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 76.10 -0.22 -0.29 76.32 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.14 -0.05 -26.32 0.19 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 75.02 -0.25 -0.33 75.27 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.61 -0.03 5.17 -0.58 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by David Evans)