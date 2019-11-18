Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums edge higher

SINGAPORE, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil rose Monday, buoyed by a slight uptick in buying interest in the physical market. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF climbed to 34 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with 31 cents per barrel on Friday. Slowing economic activity in major regional markets including India and China is taking a toll on their respective domestic gasoil consumption, and that in turn is leading to a plenty of supplies available in the region, trade sources said. Gasoil traders, however, are waiting for the shipping industry to ramp up their purchases of marine gasoil (MGO) in the coming weeks, ahead of a switch to cleaner marine fuels staring next year. New regulations from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) require shippers to reduce the sulphur content in fuels used in their vessels starting from Jan. 1, 2020, and one way to do that is to switch to low-sulphur gasoil. Refining margins or crack spreads for 10 ppm gasoil dipped to $15.46 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Monday, down from Friday's $15.62 per barrel. Meanwhile, jet fuel refining margins eased to $15.34 per barrel over Dubai crude on Monday, 24 cents lower than Friday. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF remained unchanged at a discount of 60 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, with no bids or deals in the physical trade window. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals. - Singapore trader Hin Leong sold two separate cargoes of 158,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil each to BP for Dec. 10-14 loading at a premium of 30 cents per barrel to December Singapore quotes. - For more information, please click OTHER NEWS - Saudi Aramco is worth up to $1.7 trillion at the price range set by the oil giant on Sunday, below the $2 trillion sought by Saudi's crown prince but putting it in the running to become the world's biggest IPO. The oil giant said it plans to sell 1.5% of the company, or about 3 billion shares, at an indicative price range of 30 riyals to 32 riyals, valuing the IPO at as much as 96 billion riyals ($25.6 billion) and giving the company a potential market value of between $1.6 trillion and $1.7 trillion. - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies face stiffening competition in 2020, the International Energy Agency said on Friday, adding urgency to the oil producer group's policy meeting next month. - Oil prices were little changed on Monday following steady gains in the previous week with investors awaiting fresh clues over prospects for a trade deal between the United States and China, shrugging off concerns over steadily rising oil supplies. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 73.04 0.54 0.74 72.50 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.46 0.03 -0.86 -3.49 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 73.20 0.54 0.74 72.66 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -3.30 0.03 -0.90 -3.33 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 76.14 0.55 0.73 75.59 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.36 0.04 -10.00 -0.40 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 76.84 0.53 0.69 76.31 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.34 0.03 9.68 0.31 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 75.75 0.70 0.93 75.05 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.60 0.00 0.00 -0.60 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Anil D'Silva)