Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums hover near 5-week high

SINGAPORE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil inched lower on Wednesday, but was lingering close to their highest level in five weeks buoyed by steady buying interest in the physical market so far this week. Cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF slipped to 74 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, down 3 cents from the previous session. Tuesday's cash premiums were the highest since Dec. 31. Refining margins, also know as cracks, for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content slipped to $11.51 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from $11.84 per barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, cracks for jet fuel were at $9.61 per barrel over Dubai crude, down from Tuesday's $9.64 a barrel. The jet fuel profits posted a record 34% monthly decline in January, and hit their lowest in more than three and a half years on Monday, hurt by extensive travel restrictions and cancellation of flights to China due to the coronavirus epidemic. Cash premiums for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF fell to 10 cents per barrel over Singapore quotes on Wednesday, down from 15 cents per barrel a day earlier. CHINA AVIATION DEMAND PLUNGES - China's aviation fuel sales slumped by a quarter at the end of January as domestic and international air traffic shrank amid the epidemic, a senior oil industry source said on Wednesday, adding first-quarter sales could be halved. - Between Jan. 24 and Jan. 31, aviation fuel sales in the world's second-largest consumer fell nearly 25% from a year earlier to 555,000 tonnes, the Beijing-based source with direct knowledge of the matter said. The number of flights seeking refuelling dropped by a similar margin to 84,000 during the same week. - Jet fuel sales - for domestic and international flights - were 3.07 million tonnes in January, 0.2% lower than the same month last year, said the source, who declined to be named because he's not authorised to speak to the media. WEAK AIR CARGO DEMAND IN CHINA - Major air cargo carriers said they have no immediate plans to add China flights to replace the capacity lost amid steep cuts to passenger travel due to the coronavirus, as many factories have remained shut down after the Lunar New Year. - Aviation data firm OAG said there would be more than 25,000 fewer flights operated to, from and within China this week compared with two weeks ago, with 30 airlines halting services. About half of the air cargo carried globally is in the belly of passenger jets rather than in dedicated freighters, and the flight cuts have made the Chinese market more dependent on freight haulers. FUJAIRAH STOCKS - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 1.5% from a week earlier to 4.1 million barrels in the week to Feb. 3, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - Stocks of middle distillates in the Fujairah oil hub have averaged 3.8 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with a weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. API INVENTORY DATA - U.S. crude oil stocks rose in the most recent week, while gasoline inventories rose and distillate stocks fell, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. - Crude inventories rose by 4.2 million barrels in the week to Jan. 31 to 432.9 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a build of 2.8 million barrels. - Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.8 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 14,000-barrel draw, the data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Three gasoil trades, one jet fuel deal. - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - The oil market looks set for at least four months of depressed demand because of China's coronavirus outbreak, with a large crude surplus not expected to clear at least until August, analysts and traders said. - Oil prices jumped by more than 3% on Wednesday on reports that scientists have developed an effective drug against the fast-spreading coronavirus that has weighed heavily on global economic activity. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 62.97 -0.98 -1.53 63.95 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.96 -0.11 5.95 -1.85 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 63.55 -1.11 -1.72 64.66 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.38 -0.24 21.05 -1.14 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 64.57 -1.20 -1.82 65.77 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.36 -0.33 1100.00 -0.03 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 65.68 -0.89 -1.34 66.57 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.74 -0.03 -3.90 0.77 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 62.80 -0.45 -0.71 63.25 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.10 -0.05 -33.33 0.15 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Maju Samuel)