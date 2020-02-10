Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums inch up, prompt-month spread narrows

SINGAPORE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil climbed on Monday, helped by active buying interest for physical cargoes, while the prompt-month spread narrowed its backwardated structure. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF rose by a cent to 62 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday. The February/March time spread for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore narrowed on Monday to trade at a premium of 65 cents a barrel, 5 cents lower from Friday. Refining margins or crack spreads for 10 ppm gasoil eased to $12.21 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Monday, down from $12.82 a barrel on Friday. The gasoil market in the region remains under pressure as a virus epidemic, which originated from China, has hurt demand for the industrial and transportation fuel with many factories having suspended operations due to health restrictions. Some workers, however, began trickling back to offices and factories around China on Monday as the government eased some restrictions on working in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic that has now killed more than 900 people, mostly on the mainland. Meanwhile, crack spreads for jet fuel dipped to $10.11 per barrel over Dubai crude on Monday, 51 cents lower compared with Friday. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF flipped back to a narrow premium of 5 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with a discount of 13 cents a barrel on Friday. PETROCHINA CUTS FEB THROUGHPUT - PetroChina, China's second state refiner, is reducing refinery crude throughput by about 320,000 barrels per day this month versus its original plan as a spreading coronavirus hits fuel demand, a senior company official told Reuters on Monday. - PetroChina started the production cuts at the beginning of the month, but deepened the cuts from Monday, said the official with direct knowledge of the matter. The February cut is equivalent to about 10% of the refiner's average production rate at around 3.32 million bpd. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Three gasoil trades, one jet fuel deal - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Oil prices edged down on Monday but held recent ranges as traders assessed China's oil demand following the coronavirus outbreak and awaited a decision by major producers to cut output further to balance markets. - French oil major Total rejected a force majeure notice from a liquefied natural gas (LNG) buyer in China, the first global energy supplier to push back publicly against a firm trying to back out of a contract amid the coronavirus outbreak. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 63.81 -1.73 -2.64 65.54 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.74 -0.02 1.16 -1.72 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 64.39 -1.73 -2.62 66.12 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.16 -0.02 1.75 -1.14 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 65.07 -1.79 -2.68 66.86 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.48 -0.08 20.00 -0.40 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 66.17 -1.69 -2.49 67.86 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.62 0.01 1.64 0.61 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 63.03 -1.06 -1.65 64.09 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.05 0.18 -138.46 -0.13 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Louise Heavens)