Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums, refining margins climb

SINGAPORE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil rose on Monday, helped by firmer buying interest in the physical market, while refining margins for the industrial fuel edged higher partly due to weaker crude prices. Cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 38 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, up from 36 cents a barrel on Friday. Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content , rose to $10.66 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $10.43 per barrel on Friday. The gasoil cracks, which have shed 12.7% over the last two weeks, got some support on Monday as crude prices tumbled 3% on the back of the rapidly spreading coronavirus in several countries outside China that left investors fretting about a hit to oil demand. Meanwhile, refining margins for jet fuel climbed to $8.54 a barrel over Dubai crude on Monday, compared with $8.18 per barrel on Friday. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF flipped into a narrow premium of 5 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with a discount of 19 cents per barrel on Friday. INDIA GETS RARE OIL CHEAP AS CHINA SLOWS - Indian refining companies are snapping up rare crude grades as the coronavirus outbreak curtails China's demand for processing, executives and traders said, with prices for some grades falling by as much as 15%. - Chinese refiners have slashed output by at least 1.5 million barrels a day in February, or over 10%, after the virus outbreak hit domestic fuel demand, leading to swelling stocks. - Refiners in India rarely get the opportunity to buy suitable grades from areas like the Mediterranean and Latin America due to higher freight rates. However, shipping rates have plunged by nearly half since the virus outbreak. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel deal, four gasoil trades - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - South Korea is on track to overtake Canada as the top buyer of U.S. crude oil in 2020 as a mix of steep price discounts to alternative supplies, attractive refining economics and rebates on shipping charges prove too good to resist for big refiners. - Indonesia's oil and gas output is expected to contract for a fourth consecutive year in 2020, as aging fields and delays to new projects keep production levels below government targets, analysts said.