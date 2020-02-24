Energy
Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums, refining margins climb

    SINGAPORE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil rose on Monday, helped
by firmer buying interest in the physical market, while refining margins for the industrial fuel
edged higher partly due to weaker crude prices.
    Cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 38 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes
on Monday, up from 36 cents a barrel on Friday.
    Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content
, rose to $10.66 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared
with $10.43 per barrel on Friday.
    The gasoil cracks, which have shed 12.7% over the last two weeks, got some support on Monday
as crude prices tumbled 3% on the back of the rapidly spreading coronavirus in several countries
outside China that left investors fretting about a hit to oil demand.
    Meanwhile, refining margins for jet fuel climbed to $8.54 a barrel over Dubai
crude on Monday, compared with $8.18 per barrel on Friday. 
    Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF flipped into a narrow premium of 5 cents a
barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with a discount of 19 cents per barrel on Friday.
    
    INDIA GETS RARE OIL CHEAP AS CHINA SLOWS
    - Indian refining companies are snapping up rare crude grades as the coronavirus outbreak
curtails China's demand for processing, executives and traders said, with prices for some grades
falling by as much as 15%.
    - Chinese refiners have slashed output by at least 1.5 million barrels a day in February, or
over 10%, after the virus outbreak hit domestic fuel demand, leading to swelling stocks.
    - Refiners in India rarely get the opportunity to buy suitable grades from areas like the
Mediterranean and Latin America due to higher freight rates. However, shipping rates have
plunged by nearly half since the virus outbreak.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One jet fuel deal, four gasoil trades
    - For more information, click
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - South Korea is on track to overtake Canada as the top buyer of U.S. crude oil in 2020 as a
mix of steep price discounts to alternative supplies, attractive refining economics and rebates
on shipping charges prove too good to resist for big refiners.
    - Indonesia's oil and gas output is expected to contract for a fourth consecutive year in
2020, as aging fields and delays to new projects keep production levels below government
targets, analysts said.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                         
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close    RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               63.40    -1.78      -2.73         65.18  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -1.86    -0.01       0.54         -1.85  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              63.76    -1.90      -2.89         65.66  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -1.50    -0.13       9.49         -1.37  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              64.23    -1.78      -2.70         66.01  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -1.03    -0.01       0.98         -1.02  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             65.65    -1.74      -2.58         67.39  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    0.38     0.02       5.56          0.36  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   63.22    -1.35      -2.09         64.57  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    0.05     0.24    -126.32         -0.19  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                         
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                      
 click the RICs below.                                                    
 Brent M1                                                                                
 Gasoil M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                            
 Gasoil M2                                                                               
 Regrade M1                                                                              
 Regrade M2                                                                              
 Jet M1                                                                                  
 Jet M1/M2                                                                               
 Jet M2                                                                                  
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M1                                                                
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M2                                                                
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                           
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                           
 East-West M1                                                                            
 East-West M2                                                                            
 LGO M1                                                                                  
 LGO M1/M2                                                                               
 LGO M2                                                                                  
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                      
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
