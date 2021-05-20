Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums rise, cracks climb further

SINGAPORE, May 20 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil inched up on Thursday after middle distillate inventories in Singapore dropped to a two-week low, while the front month spread for the industrial fuel held near its widest backwardation in three months. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a premium of 17 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with 16 cents per barrel a day earlier. The front-month time spread for 10 ppm gasoil were at 16 cents per barrel on Thursday, as against 13 cents a barrel on Wednesday. Refining margins, or cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil jumped to $8.98 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the strongest since April 2020. But any further upside to the gasoil market fundamentals would likely be limited as several countries in the region have renewed or extended lockdowns to contain fresh waves of COVID-19 infections, trade sources said. PETROCHINA SHIPS JET FUEL TO JUNTA-RULED MYANMAR - PetroChina International Singapore Pte Ltd sold a cargo of jet fuel into Myanmar in April, according to government import data reviewed by Reuters, the first such shipment since before the military seized power in a coup in February. - Industry sources say suppliers have been particularly wary of selling jet fuel because it could be used in planes to bomb ethnic armed groups that have been supporting anti-junta protesters, as well as in civilian airliners. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories slipped 2.5% to 13.6 million barrels in the week to May 19, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 14.1 million barrels so far this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 3.8% lower than a year earlier. - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 2.3 million barrels in the week to May 14, versus expectations for a 386,000-barrel drop, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. TENDERS - Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) was ofering 40,000 to 60,000 tonnes of 10ppm gasoil for loading over June 18-21, an industry source said. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, one jet fuel trade OTHER NEWS - Indian refiners and at least one European refiner are re-evaluating their crude purchases to make room for Iranian oil in the second half of this year, anticipating that U.S. sanctions will be lifted, company officials and trading sources said. - Australia's biggest fuel supplier, Ampol Ltd, said on Thursday it would invest at least A$100 million ($77 million) on developing new fuels over the next five years, including green hydrogen and increased electric vehicle charging. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 71.12 -0.81 -1.13 71.93 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.19 -0.15 7.35 -2.04 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 71.33 -0.75 -1.04 72.08 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.98 -0.09 4.76 -1.89 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 71.46 -0.75 -1.04 72.21 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.85 -0.09 5.11 -1.76 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 73.48 -0.65 -0.88 74.13 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.17 0.01 6.25 0.16 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 70.81 -0.75 -1.05 71.56 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.14 -0.11 366.67 -0.03 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)