Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums slip for third straight session

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil slipped for a third consecutive session on Monday, hurt by weaker buying interest in the physical market. Cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF dropped to 15 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with 17 cents on Friday, as the physical trade window in Singapore stayed muted with no offers or deals on Monday. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content were at $4.47 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Monday. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore are currently 40% lower than levels a couple of months ago, and 71% lower than the 2019 average of $15.49 a barrel over Dubai crude, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Bulging inventories and stronger oil prices are putting pressure on gasoil refining profits, stifling incentives for refiners to hike production even as fuel demand recovers from the coronavirus hammering. With diesel accounting for around 50% of the output of an average refinery, any weakness hits refiners' recovery plans. Further easing of coronavirus restrictions is expected to support the regional gasoil market in coming weeks, but upcoming peak monsoon in major markets such as India typically dampens demand for the fuel, traders said. Meanwhile, cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to 27 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with a discount of 32 cents a barrel on Friday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trade, no gasoil deal OTHER NEWS - Oil climbed on Monday after major producers agreed to extend a deal on record output cuts to the end of July and as China's crude imports hit an all-time high in May. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 44.30 3.42 8.37 40.88 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.23 0.06 -2.62 -2.29 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 45.20 3.42 8.19 41.78 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.33 0.06 -4.32 -1.39 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 46.14 3.58 8.41 42.56 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.40 0.22 -35.48 -0.62 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 46.68 3.34 7.71 43.34 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.15 -0.02 -11.76 0.17 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 43.33 3.86 9.78 39.47 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.27 0.05 -15.63 -0.32 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)