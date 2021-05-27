Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
everythingNews

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums slip on muted cargo demand

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil slipped on
Thursday amid lacklustre buying interest for physical cargoes, while Singapore middle distillate
inventories dropped to a more than one-year low.
    Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF dipped to 14 cents per
barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a premium of 18 cents per barrel in the last trading
session on Tuesday.
    The front-month spread for 10 ppm gasoil, however, remained in a backwardated
structure as the spring turnaround season and comparatively lower exports from India and China
in recent weeks have helped tighten regional supplies, trade sources said.
    Refining profit margins for 10 ppm gasoil dipped 2 cents to $8.25 per barrel
over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, despite weaker feedstock crude prices on Thursday.

    
    INVENTORIES
    - Singapore's middle distillate inventories dropped 8.4% to 12.5 million barrels in the week
to May 26, a level not seen since April last year, according to Enterprise Singapore data.

    - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 14 million barrels so far
this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations
showed. This week's stocks were 16.6% lower than a year earlier.
    - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 3 million barrels in the week to May 21, versus
expectations for a 1.9 million-barrel drop, the Energy Information Administration said on
Wednesday.
    
    CHINA PROBES OIL COS ON USE OF IMPORTED CRUDE
    - China has given five state-owned companies until Thursday to report on their use of
imported oil over the past years, part of a broader effort to regulate crude imports into the
world's largest oil importer.
    - In an "urgent notice" dated May 25 and reviewed by Reuters, the National Development and
Reform Commission (NDRC) requested that Sinopec Group, China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC),
Sinochem Group, ChemChina, and China North Industries Group provide historical information on
their crude usage.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No jet fuel deals, no gasoil trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Indonesia 2021 oil and gas lifting, or ready-to-sell crude oil and gas, is estimated to be
lower than initially targeted, official data presented in parliament by the country's oil and
gas regulator, SKK Migas, showed on Thursday.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                         
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                72.18    -0.56      -0.77       72.74  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -2.21    -0.01       0.45        -2.2  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               72.38    -0.56      -0.77       72.94  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -2.01    -0.01       0.50          -2  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               72.52    -0.56      -0.77       73.08  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -1.87    -0.01       0.54       -1.86  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              74.53    -0.59      -0.79       75.12  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                     0.14    -0.04     -22.22        0.18  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    71.44    -0.57      -0.79       72.01  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.38    -0.01       2.70       -0.37  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                         
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins,                                    
 please double click the RICs below.                                     
 Brent M1                                                                                
 Gasoil M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                            
 Gasoil M2                                                                               
 Regrade M1                                                                              
 Regrade M2                                                                              
 Jet M1                                                                                  
 Jet M1/M2                                                                               
 Jet M2                                                                                  
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M1                                                               
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                     
 Cracks M2                                                               
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                           
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                           
 East-West M1                                                                            
 East-West M2                                                                            
 LGO M1                                                                                  
 LGO M1/M2                                                                               
 LGO M2                                                                                  
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                      
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up