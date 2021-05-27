Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums slip on muted cargo demand

SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil slipped on Thursday amid lacklustre buying interest for physical cargoes, while Singapore middle distillate inventories dropped to a more than one-year low. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF dipped to 14 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a premium of 18 cents per barrel in the last trading session on Tuesday. The front-month spread for 10 ppm gasoil, however, remained in a backwardated structure as the spring turnaround season and comparatively lower exports from India and China in recent weeks have helped tighten regional supplies, trade sources said. Refining profit margins for 10 ppm gasoil dipped 2 cents to $8.25 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, despite weaker feedstock crude prices on Thursday. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories dropped 8.4% to 12.5 million barrels in the week to May 26, a level not seen since April last year, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 14 million barrels so far this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 16.6% lower than a year earlier. - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 3 million barrels in the week to May 21, versus expectations for a 1.9 million-barrel drop, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. CHINA PROBES OIL COS ON USE OF IMPORTED CRUDE - China has given five state-owned companies until Thursday to report on their use of imported oil over the past years, part of a broader effort to regulate crude imports into the world's largest oil importer. - In an "urgent notice" dated May 25 and reviewed by Reuters, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) requested that Sinopec Group, China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), Sinochem Group, ChemChina, and China North Industries Group provide historical information on their crude usage. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel deals, no gasoil trades OTHER NEWS - Indonesia 2021 oil and gas lifting, or ready-to-sell crude oil and gas, is estimated to be lower than initially targeted, official data presented in parliament by the country's oil and gas regulator, SKK Migas, showed on Thursday. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 72.18 -0.56 -0.77 72.74 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.21 -0.01 0.45 -2.2 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 72.38 -0.56 -0.77 72.94 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.01 -0.01 0.50 -2 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 72.52 -0.56 -0.77 73.08 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.87 -0.01 0.54 -1.86 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 74.53 -0.59 -0.79 75.12 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.14 -0.04 -22.22 0.18 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 71.44 -0.57 -0.79 72.01 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.38 -0.01 2.70 -0.37 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)