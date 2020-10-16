Asia Distillates-Gasoil crack at 3-day high on robust India demand

SINGAPORE, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Asia's benchmark 10ppm diesel crack edged up 1 cent to a three-session high of $3.87 a barrel on Friday, as stronger demand in India and falling Europe, U.S. stockpiles countered higher inventories in Singapore. - India's gasoil sales rose in October for the first time since the nation imposed COVID-19 restrictions in late March, preliminary data showed, signalling a pick-up in industrial activity ahead of key festivals. - In the United States, distillate stockpiles that include diesel and heating oil, dived 7.2 million barrels in the week, data from Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed, versus analysts' expectations for a 2.1 million-barrel drop. - In the Gulf Coast region where Delta made landfall, distillate inventories fell by a record 5.5 million barrels. - Gasoil stocks held independently at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub eased 3% in the week to Thursday to reach a two-week low of 2.78 million tonnes, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - The current gasoil inventories were 0.85% lower than a year earlier, the data showed. - Middle distillates stockpiles in Singapore to the week of Wednesday however were higher, official data showed. * TENDERS: India's MRPL cancelled offers for 65,000 tonnes of diesel and another 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for November lifting from New Mangalore on Thursday. - Reasons behind the withdrawal of offers were unclear. * CASH DEALS: There were at least 12 offers for jet fuel and gasoil but no deals. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 43.54 -0.80 -1.80 44.34 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.70 0.03 -1.73 -1.73 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 43.94 -0.86 -1.92 44.80 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.25 0.02 -1.57 -1.27 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 44.14 -0.80 -1.78 44.94 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.10 0.03 -2.65 -1.13 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 44.74 -0.83 -1.82 45.57 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.50 0.00 0.00 -0.50 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 43.01 -0.17 -0.39 43.18 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.50 0.03 -5.66 -0.53 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)