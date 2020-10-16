Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asia Distillates-Gasoil crack at 3-day high on robust India demand

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Asia's benchmark 10ppm diesel crack edged
up 1 cent to a three-session high of $3.87 a barrel on Friday, as stronger demand in India
and falling Europe, U.S. stockpiles countered higher inventories in Singapore. 
    - India's gasoil sales rose in October for the first time since the nation imposed
COVID-19 restrictions in late March, preliminary data showed, signalling a pick-up in
industrial activity ahead of key festivals.
    - In the United States, distillate stockpiles that include diesel and heating oil,
dived 7.2 million barrels in the week, data from Energy Information Administration (EIA)
showed, versus analysts' expectations for a 2.1 million-barrel drop.

    - In the Gulf Coast region where Delta made landfall, distillate inventories fell by a
record 5.5 million barrels. 
    - Gasoil stocks held independently at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining
and storage hub eased 3% in the week to Thursday to reach a two-week low of 2.78 million
tonnes, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
    - The current gasoil inventories were 0.85% lower than a year earlier, the data showed.
    - Middle distillates stockpiles in Singapore to the week of Wednesday however were
higher, official data showed.
    
    * TENDERS: India's MRPL cancelled offers for 65,000 tonnes of diesel and another 40,000
tonnes of jet fuel for November lifting from New Mangalore on Thursday. 
    - Reasons behind the withdrawal of offers were unclear.
    
    * CASH DEALS: There were at least 12 offers for jet fuel and gasoil but no deals. 
    
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                           
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev   RIC
                                                                     Close  
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                        43.54    -0.80      -1.80  44.34  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                              -1.70     0.03      -1.73  -1.73  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                       43.94    -0.86      -1.92  44.80  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                             -1.25     0.02      -1.57  -1.27  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                       44.14    -0.80      -1.78  44.94  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                             -1.10     0.03      -2.65  -1.13  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                      44.74    -0.83      -1.82  45.57  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                            -0.50     0.00       0.00  -0.50  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                            43.01    -0.17      -0.39  43.18  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                            -0.50     0.03      -5.66  -0.53  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                           
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
