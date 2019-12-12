Asia Distillates-Gasoil crack eases; Singapore inventories fall

SINGAPORE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Asia's 10ppm gasoil profit margin eased to $14.10 a barrel on Thursday as oil prices rose. - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks fell by 132,000 barrels to reach a four-week low of 10.7 million barrels in the week to Dec. 11, data from Enterprise Singapore showed. - But U.S. distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 4.1 million barrels in the week to 123.6 million barrels, data from the Energy Information Administration showed. - India's Diesel consumption, which accounts for about two-fifths of India's overall refined fuel demand, reversed the declining trend of the previous three months and rose by 8.8% to 7.55 million tonnes in November from a year earlier, also its highest rate since January 2018, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed. * TENDERS: India's MRPL offered 40,000 tonnes of jet kerosene for Jan. 12-14 loading from New Mangalore through a tender closing on Dec. 16. - Indian Oil Corp (IOC) was looking to import up to 112,000 tonnes of gasoil for late December arrival at Kandla, Vizag, Haldia and Chennai through a tender due to be awarded on Dec. 13. * OTHER NEWS: SK Chemicals, South Korea's top biofuel maker, has started tests on blending its biodiesel with petroleum-based fuels to create low-sulphur marine oil that will comply with new green shipping fuel rules set to kick in within weeks. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 74.19 -0.12 -0.16 74.31 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.30 0.20 -8.00 -2.50 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 74.84 -0.32 -0.43 75.16 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.65 0.00 0.00 -1.65 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 76.14 -0.27 -0.35 76.41 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.35 0.05 -12.50 -0.40 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 76.94 -0.32 -0.41 77.26 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.45 0.00 0.00 0.45 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 76.04 -0.27 -0.35 76.31 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.10 0.15 NA -0.05 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)