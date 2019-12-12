Energy
December 12, 2019 / 1:05 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Asia Distillates-Gasoil crack eases; Singapore inventories fall

5 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Asia's 10ppm gasoil profit margin eased to $14.10 a barrel on
Thursday as oil prices rose.
    - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks fell by 132,000 barrels to reach a four-week low of
10.7 million barrels in the week to Dec. 11, data from Enterprise Singapore showed. 
    - But U.S. distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 4.1 million
barrels in the week to 123.6 million barrels, data from the Energy Information Administration showed.

    - India's Diesel consumption, which accounts for about two-fifths of India's overall refined fuel
demand, reversed the declining trend of the previous three months and rose by 8.8% to 7.55 million
tonnes in November from a year earlier, also its highest rate since January 2018, data from the
Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed.
    
    * TENDERS: India's MRPL offered 40,000 tonnes of jet kerosene for Jan. 12-14 loading from New
Mangalore through a tender closing on Dec. 16. 
    - Indian Oil Corp (IOC) was looking to import up to 112,000 tonnes of gasoil for late December
arrival at Kandla, Vizag, Haldia and Chennai through a tender due to be awarded on Dec. 13. 
    
    * OTHER NEWS: SK Chemicals, South Korea's top biofuel maker, has started tests on blending its
biodiesel with petroleum-based fuels to create low-sulphur marine oil that will comply with new green
shipping fuel rules set to kick in within weeks.
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                                     
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE      Change      % Change   Prev Close    RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                       74.19       -0.12      -0.16         74.31  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                             -2.30        0.20      -8.00         -2.50  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                      74.84       -0.32      -0.43         75.16  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                            -1.65        0.00       0.00         -1.65  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                      76.14       -0.27      -0.35         76.41  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                            -0.35        0.05     -12.50         -0.40  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                     76.94       -0.32      -0.41         77.26  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                            0.45        0.00       0.00          0.45  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                           76.04       -0.27      -0.35         76.31  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                            0.10        0.15         NA         -0.05  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                                     
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below.
 Brent M1                                                                                            
 Gasoil M1                                                                                           
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                                        
 Gasoil M2                                                                                           
 Regrade M1                                                                                          
 Regrade M2                                                                                          
 Jet M1                                                                                              
 Jet M1/M2                                                                                           
 Jet M2                                                                                              
 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M1                                                                        
 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M2                                                                        
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                                       
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                                       
 East-West M1                                                                                        
 East-West M2                                                                                        
 LGO M1                                                                                              
 LGO M1/M2                                                                                           
 LGO M2                                                                                              
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                                  
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                                  
    

    
    

   
    
    

 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below