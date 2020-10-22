Asia Distillates-Gasoil crack edges higher; stocks drawdown

SINGAPORE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Asia's benchmark 10ppm diesel crack edged up 4 cents to a three-session high of $3.04 a barrel on Thursday, supported by drawdowns on stockpiles. - Singapore middle distillates stocks edged down 2.1% or 312,000 barrels to reach an 8-week low of 14.8 million barrels in the week to Wednesday, data from Enterprise Singapore showed. - This was however at lest 35% higher than a year ago when the volume was at 10.8 million barrels. [nL4N2HD1TS - The fresh data came a day after distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.8 million barrels to 160.7 million barrels last week in the United States. - This fall in inventories in the United States was more than double the volume forecasted in a Reuters poll. * OTHER NEWS: Japanese oil refiners may accelerate efforts to make cleaner fuels such as hydrogen if the government sets a more ambitious goal to achieve zero emissions by 2050, the head of the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) said on Thursday. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 42.38 -0.37 -0.87 42.75 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.50 0.00 0.00 -1.50 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 42.83 -0.42 -0.97 43.25 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.05 -0.05 5.00 -1.00 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 43.03 -0.37 -0.85 43.40 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.85 0.00 0.00 -0.85 <GO005-SIN-DIF > Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 43.38 -0.47 -1.07 43.85 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.50 -0.10 25.00 -0.40 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 41.87 -0.11 -0.26 41.98 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.90 0.00 0.00 -0.90 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Rashmi Aich)