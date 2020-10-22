Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Energy

Asia Distillates-Gasoil crack edges higher; stocks drawdown

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Asia's benchmark 10ppm diesel crack
edged up 4 cents to a three-session high of $3.04 a barrel on Thursday, supported
by drawdowns on stockpiles. 
    - Singapore middle distillates stocks edged down 2.1% or 312,000 barrels to
reach an 8-week low of 14.8 million barrels in the week to Wednesday, data from
Enterprise Singapore showed. 
    - This was however at lest 35% higher than a year ago when the volume was at
10.8 million barrels. [nL4N2HD1TS
    - The fresh data came a day after distillate stockpiles, which include diesel
and heating oil, fell by 3.8 million barrels to 160.7 million barrels last week in
the United States.
    - This fall in inventories in the United States was more than double the volume
forecasted in a Reuters poll.

    * OTHER NEWS: Japanese oil refiners may accelerate efforts to make cleaner
fuels such as hydrogen if the government sets a more ambitious goal to achieve zero
emissions by 2050, the head of the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) said on
Thursday.
    
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                   
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE        Change    % Change   Prev   RIC
                                                              Close  
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                42.38     -0.37      -0.87  42.75  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -1.50      0.00       0.00  -1.50  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               42.83     -0.42      -0.97  43.25  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -1.05     -0.05       5.00  -1.00  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               43.03     -0.37      -0.85  43.40  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -0.85      0.00       0.00  -0.85  <GO005-SIN-DIF
                                                                     >
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              43.38     -0.47      -1.07  43.85  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.50     -0.10      25.00  -0.40  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    41.87     -0.11      -0.26  41.98  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.90      0.00       0.00  -0.90  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                   
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please                       
 double click the RICs below.                                        
 Brent M1                                                                          
 Gasoil M1                                                                         
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                      
 Gasoil M2                                                                         
 Regrade M1                                                                        
 Regrade M2                                                                        
 Jet M1                                                                            
 Jet M1/M2                                                                         
 Jet M2                                                                            
 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai                                                                
 Cracks M1                                                           
 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai                                                                
 Cracks M2                                                           
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                     
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                     
 East-West M1                                                                      
 East-West M2                                                                      
 LGO M1                                                                            
 LGO M1/M2                                                                         
 LGO M2                                                                            
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                
    

 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up