Asia Distillates-Gasoil crack falls as firmer oil prices weigh

SINGAPORE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Asia's benchmark 10ppm diesel crack fell to a four-session low of $4.63 a barrel on Monday, dragged down by firmer raw material oil prices. - China's exports of middle distillates were high as demand from the early October holiday failed to absorb the products following record high refinery throughput last month. - Chinese diesel shipments were at 2.17 million tonnes, up 82% from the month prior and 83% higher versus a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. - Jet kerosene exports also increased, to 440,000 tonnes from 260,000 tonnes the previous month. - China has issued also issued its final batch of refined fuel export quotas for 2020, including volumes allocated to privately controlled Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp (ZPC) and North Industries Group Corp (Norinco). * CASH DEALS: One gasoil trade done on 2500 ppm grade. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 49.02 1.22 2.55 47.80 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.10 0.04 -3.51 -1.14 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 49.52 1.35 2.80 48.17 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.60 0.16 -21.05 -0.76 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 49.62 1.22 2.52 48.40 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.50 0.04 -7.41 -0.54 <GO005-SIN-DIF > Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 50.00 1.19 2.44 48.81 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.12 0.01 -7.69 -0.13 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 47.83 1.27 2.73 46.56 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.38 0.03 -7.32 -0.41 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Uttaresh.V)