Energy

Asia Distillates-Gasoil crack falls as firmer oil prices weigh

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Asia's benchmark 10ppm diesel crack fell to a
four-session low of $4.63 a barrel on Monday, dragged down by firmer raw material oil prices. 
    - China's exports of middle distillates were high as demand from the early October holiday
failed to absorb the products following record high refinery throughput last month. 
    - Chinese diesel shipments were at 2.17 million tonnes, up 82% from the month prior and 83%
higher versus a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.
    - Jet kerosene exports also increased, to 440,000 tonnes from 260,000 tonnes the previous month.
    - China has issued also issued its final batch of refined fuel export quotas for 2020, including
volumes allocated to  privately controlled Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp (ZPC) and North Industries
Group Corp (Norinco).
    
    * CASH DEALS: One gasoil trade done on 2500 ppm grade.
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                                    
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE        Change    % Change     Prev Close   RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                         49.02      1.22         2.55        47.80  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                               -1.10      0.04        -3.51        -1.14  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                        49.52      1.35         2.80        48.17  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                              -0.60      0.16       -21.05        -0.76  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                        49.62      1.22         2.52        48.40  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                              -0.50      0.04        -7.41        -0.54  <GO005-SIN-DIF
                                                                                      >
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                       50.00      1.19         2.44        48.81  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                             -0.12      0.01        -7.69        -0.13  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                             47.83      1.27         2.73        46.56  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                             -0.38      0.03        -7.32        -0.41  JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                                 
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Uttaresh.V)
