Oil and Gas

Asia Distillates-Gasoil crack firms as supply U.S. disruptions overshadow Asia demand concerns

    SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose to a
two-and-a-half-month high on Monday as spring refinery turnarounds tightened regional supplies
and the prospect of a U.S. fuel shortage following a cyber attack on pipeline operator Colonial
Pipeline added to the bullish sentiment.
    Refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil climbed to $7.88 per barrel over Dubai
crude during Asian trading hours, up from $7.57 a barrel on Friday and the highest since Feb.
23, Refinitiv data in Eikon showed. 
    The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), the gasoil price spread between Singapore and
Northwest Europe, dropped to a one-week low of around minus $15 a tonne on Monday,
Refinitiv data showed, making arbitrage shipments to the West more economical.
    Colonial Pipeline said on Sunday its main fuel lines remained offline after the attack that
shut the system on Friday, but some smaller lines between terminals and delivery points were now
operational.
    The gasoil market, however, is expected to come under pressure in the coming weeks as
refineries returning from maintenance ramp up production, while coronavirus lockdowns in India
and Japan dampen demand for the industrial fuel.
    Indian coronavirus infections and deaths held close to record daily highs on Monday,
increasing calls for the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lock down the world's
second-most populous country.
    "The bullish developments in the U.S. are hiding a worrying COVID-19 trend in Asia," said
Rystad ENergy in a note on Monday. 
    "While some oil demand destruction in India is being registered and priced in, the pandemic
is also hitting other southern and southeast Asian countries, where infections are on an
alarming upward spiral," said the research consultancy.
    "Before the U.S. pipeline hack, the worsening COVID-19 situation in Asia was set to have a
bearish effect on prices and dominate the week, but now it is limiting the bullish effect of the
U.S. pipeline hack instead."

    ENEOS 
    Eneos Corp, Japan's biggest oil refiner, said it plans to restart its 145,000 barrel per day
(bpd) Sendai refinery in the second half of May after it was shut down automatically during an
earthquake earlier this month.
    The company also plans to restart its 127,500 bpd Wakayama refinery in western Japan around
the same time. It closed down in March because of the failure of compressed air equipment and a
fire at a building for an air supply device. 
            
    TENDERS
    Taiwan's Formosa sold 750,000 barrels of gasoil with a 10ppm sulphur content loading from
Mailiao over June 7-11 to an unknown buyer at a 35 cent per barrel discount to Singapore
benchmark quotes on an FOB basis. 
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                             
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE     Change  % Change  Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%              72.30          1.32    1.86      70.98       GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                    -1.91          -0.01   0.53      -1.90       GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%             72.47          1.34    1.88      71.13       GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                   -1.74          0.01    -0.57     -1.75       GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%             72.68          1.34    1.88      71.34       GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                   -1.53          0.01    -0.65     -1.54       GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%            74.07          1.29    1.77      72.78       GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                  -0.14          -0.04   40.00     -0.10       GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                  72.59          1.30    1.82      71.29       JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                  0.09           -0.03   -25.00    0.12        JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                             
 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh;
Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
