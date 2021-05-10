Asia Distillates-Gasoil crack firms as supply U.S. disruptions overshadow Asia demand concerns

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose to a two-and-a-half-month high on Monday as spring refinery turnarounds tightened regional supplies and the prospect of a U.S. fuel shortage following a cyber attack on pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline added to the bullish sentiment. Refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil climbed to $7.88 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up from $7.57 a barrel on Friday and the highest since Feb. 23, Refinitiv data in Eikon showed. The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), the gasoil price spread between Singapore and Northwest Europe, dropped to a one-week low of around minus $15 a tonne on Monday, Refinitiv data showed, making arbitrage shipments to the West more economical. Colonial Pipeline said on Sunday its main fuel lines remained offline after the attack that shut the system on Friday, but some smaller lines between terminals and delivery points were now operational. The gasoil market, however, is expected to come under pressure in the coming weeks as refineries returning from maintenance ramp up production, while coronavirus lockdowns in India and Japan dampen demand for the industrial fuel. Indian coronavirus infections and deaths held close to record daily highs on Monday, increasing calls for the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lock down the world's second-most populous country. "The bullish developments in the U.S. are hiding a worrying COVID-19 trend in Asia," said Rystad ENergy in a note on Monday. "While some oil demand destruction in India is being registered and priced in, the pandemic is also hitting other southern and southeast Asian countries, where infections are on an alarming upward spiral," said the research consultancy. "Before the U.S. pipeline hack, the worsening COVID-19 situation in Asia was set to have a bearish effect on prices and dominate the week, but now it is limiting the bullish effect of the U.S. pipeline hack instead." ENEOS Eneos Corp, Japan's biggest oil refiner, said it plans to restart its 145,000 barrel per day (bpd) Sendai refinery in the second half of May after it was shut down automatically during an earthquake earlier this month. The company also plans to restart its 127,500 bpd Wakayama refinery in western Japan around the same time. It closed down in March because of the failure of compressed air equipment and a fire at a building for an air supply device. TENDERS Taiwan's Formosa sold 750,000 barrels of gasoil with a 10ppm sulphur content loading from Mailiao over June 7-11 to an unknown buyer at a 35 cent per barrel discount to Singapore benchmark quotes on an FOB basis. For more information, please see SINGAPORE CASH DEALS No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 72.30 1.32 1.86 70.98 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.91 -0.01 0.53 -1.90 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 72.47 1.34 1.88 71.13 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.74 0.01 -0.57 -1.75 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 72.68 1.34 1.88 71.34 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.53 0.01 -0.65 -1.54 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 74.07 1.29 1.77 72.78 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.14 -0.04 40.00 -0.10 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 72.59 1.30 1.82 71.29 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.09 -0.03 -25.00 0.12 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)