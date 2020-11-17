Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Asia Distillates-Gasoil crack hits 1-week low on demand concerns

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Asia's benchmark 10 ppm diesel crack extended
losses to hit a one-week low of $4.48 a barrel on Tuesday, weighed down by firm raw material
crude prices and renewed concerns over demand recovery in India. 
    - Diesel sales by India's state-run refiners fell 5% during the first fifteen days of
November, compared with the year-earlier period, to 2.86 million tonnes, according to provisional
data compiled by Indian Oil Corp.
    - China's diesel output in October was down 10.9% year-on-year at 13.3 million tonnes,
official data showed.
    - China's kerosene output last month dived 20.6% year-on-year to 3.75 million tonnes. 
    - Jet fuel/kerosene remained the most affected of all oil products but optimism over a
COVID-19 vaccine has given the aviation industry newfound hope. 
    - However, air cargo operators may struggle to distribute new COVID-19 vaccines effectively
unless pandemic travel restrictions are eased, global airlines cautioned on Monday.
    - The warning came in vaccine transport guidelines issued by the International Air Transport
Association (IATA), which is pushing governments to replace travel curbs and quarantines with
testing. 
    
    * CASH DEALS: Four trades on gasoil, the highest number of deals seen in a single day since
July 20.

 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                                 
 CASH ($/T)                    ASIA CLOSE      Change     % Change    Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                      46.96       0.10        0.21       46.86  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                            -1.10       0.04       -3.51       -1.14  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                     47.31       0.11        0.23       47.20  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                           -0.75       0.05       -6.25       -0.80  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                     47.56       0.11        0.23       47.45  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                           -0.50       0.05       -9.09       -0.55  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                    47.96       0.16        0.33       47.80  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                          -0.10       0.10      -50.00       -0.20  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                          45.64       0.34        0.75       45.30  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                          -0.50       0.06      -10.71       -0.56  JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                              
 click the RICs below.                                                            
 Brent M1                                                                                        
 Gasoil M1                                                                                       
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                                    
 Gasoil M2                                                                                       
 Regrade M1                                                                                      
 Regrade M2                                                                                      
 Jet M1                                                                                          
 Jet M1/M2                                                                                       
 Jet M2                                                                                          
 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M1                                                                    
 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M2                                                                    
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                                   
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                                   
 East-West M1                                                                                    
 East-West M2                                                                                    
 LGO M1                                                                                          
 LGO M1/M2                                                                                       
 LGO M2                                                                                          
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                              
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                              
          

 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
