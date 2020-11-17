Asia Distillates-Gasoil crack hits 1-week low on demand concerns

SINGAPORE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Asia's benchmark 10 ppm diesel crack extended losses to hit a one-week low of $4.48 a barrel on Tuesday, weighed down by firm raw material crude prices and renewed concerns over demand recovery in India. - Diesel sales by India's state-run refiners fell 5% during the first fifteen days of November, compared with the year-earlier period, to 2.86 million tonnes, according to provisional data compiled by Indian Oil Corp. - China's diesel output in October was down 10.9% year-on-year at 13.3 million tonnes, official data showed. - China's kerosene output last month dived 20.6% year-on-year to 3.75 million tonnes. - Jet fuel/kerosene remained the most affected of all oil products but optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine has given the aviation industry newfound hope. - However, air cargo operators may struggle to distribute new COVID-19 vaccines effectively unless pandemic travel restrictions are eased, global airlines cautioned on Monday. - The warning came in vaccine transport guidelines issued by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which is pushing governments to replace travel curbs and quarantines with testing. * CASH DEALS: Four trades on gasoil, the highest number of deals seen in a single day since July 20. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 46.96 0.10 0.21 46.86 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.10 0.04 -3.51 -1.14 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 47.31 0.11 0.23 47.20 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.75 0.05 -6.25 -0.80 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 47.56 0.11 0.23 47.45 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.50 0.05 -9.09 -0.55 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 47.96 0.16 0.33 47.80 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.10 0.10 -50.00 -0.20 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 45.64 0.34 0.75 45.30 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.50 0.06 -10.71 -0.56 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Devika Syamnath)