Asia Distillates-Gasoil crack hits 3-month high

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Asia's benchmark 10ppm diesel crack hit a three-month high of $5.73 a barrel on Tuesday, tracking crude gains. - Distillate inventories in the United States, which include diesel and heating oil, in the mean time were seen down 800,000 barrels last week. * TENDERS: India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has offered up to 25,000 tonnes of Vacuum gasoil for Jan. 1-10 loading through a tender closing on Nov. 27. * OTHER NEWS: Vietnam plans to extend a 30% reduction in environment tax on jet fuel by one year until the end of 2021 to help local airlines weather the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, its finance ministry said on Tuesday. - The ministry cut the tax from 3,000 dong ($0.13) per litre to 2,100 dong for five months starting from August this year, it said. * CASH DEALS: No jet fuel nor gasoil deals. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 49.87 0.85 1.73 49.02 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.10 0.00 0.00 -1.10 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 50.37 0.85 1.72 49.52 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.60 0.00 0.00 -0.60 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 50.52 0.90 1.81 49.62 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.45 0.05 -10.00 -0.50 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 50.85 0.85 1.70 50.00 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.12 0.00 0.00 -0.12 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 48.67 0.84 1.76 47.83 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.30 0.08 -21.05 -0.38 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)