Energy

Asia Distillates-Gasoil crack hits 3-month high

    SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Asia's benchmark 10ppm diesel crack hit a
three-month high of $5.73 a barrel on Tuesday, tracking crude gains. 
    - Distillate inventories in the United States, which include diesel and heating oil,
in the mean time were seen down 800,000 barrels last week.
    
    * TENDERS: India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has offered up to
25,000 tonnes of Vacuum gasoil for Jan. 1-10 loading through a tender closing on Nov. 27. 
            
    * OTHER NEWS: Vietnam plans to extend a 30% reduction in environment tax on jet fuel
by one year until the end of 2021 to help local airlines weather the impact of the
COVID-19 pandemic, its finance ministry said on Tuesday.
    - The ministry cut the tax from 3,000 dong ($0.13) per litre to 2,100 dong for five
months starting from August this year, it said.
    
    * CASH DEALS: No jet fuel nor gasoil deals.
    
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                          
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE     Change  % Change  Prev    RIC
                                                                 Close   
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                      49.87    0.85      1.73   49.02  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                            -1.10    0.00      0.00   -1.10  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                     50.37    0.85      1.72   49.52  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                           -0.60    0.00      0.00   -0.60  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                     50.52    0.90      1.81   49.62  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                           -0.45    0.05    -10.00   -0.50  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                    50.85    0.85      1.70   50.00  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                          -0.12    0.00      0.00   -0.12  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                          48.67    0.84      1.76   47.83  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                          -0.30    0.08    -21.05   -0.38  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                          
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
