Asia Distillates-Gasoil crack sinks on fresh demand concerns

SINGAPORE, March 16 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil fell to a near two-month low on Tuesday, despite falling benchmark crude oil prices. Sentiment in the gasoil market has been weighed down by expectations of growing supplies and weaker demand amid signs of a slower demand recovery in key European markets due to the pandemic and unworkable East-West arbitrage economics. The front-month 10 ppm gasoil crack fell to $5.87 per barrel over Dubai crude its lowest since Jan. 27 during Asian trading hours, compared with $6.17 a barrel in the previous trading session, Refinitiv data in Eikon showed. Oil prices dropped on Tuesday, extending declines to three consecutive days, as rising stockpiles in the United States added to the risks to a demand recovery after countries, including Germany and France, halted COVID-19 vaccinations. AUSSIE PUSH Asian fuel exporters are hungrily eyeing Australia as the country's shutdown of almost all its refineries creates a bright demand spot amid otherwise coronavirus crimped markets. China appears to be best placed to take advantage of the opportunity, industry sources and analysts told Reuters, potentially leapfrogging the current top suppliers, Singapore and South Korea, in the scramble for a piece of the action. Australia, already the region's largest fuel importer, will likely boost imports by a third next year to 630,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to energy consultancy FGE. INDIA Indian state fuel retailers' diesel sales rose 7.4% to 2.84 million tonnes in the first fortnight of March from a year earlier, preliminary industry data showed on Tuesday. This is the first annual rise in gasoil sales in the country since October. Fuel sales in India took a hit in March last year as the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The rise in gasoil sales, which account for about two-fifths of the country's overall fuel demand, comes despite record-high local retail prices and points to rising industrial production in the country. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS No gasoil or jet fuel trades. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 70.36 -1.74 -2.41 72.10 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.57 0.00 0.00 -1.57 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 70.53 -1.69 -2.34 72.22 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.40 0.05 -3.45 -1.45 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 70.86 -1.79 -2.46 72.65 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.07 -0.05 4.90 -1.02 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 71.76 -1.71 -2.33 73.47 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.17 0.03 -15.00 -0.20 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 68.92 -1.58 -2.24 70.50 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.38 0.02 -5.00 -0.40 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)