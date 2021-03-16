Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Asia Distillates-Gasoil crack sinks on fresh demand concerns

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, March 16 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil fell to a near
two-month low on Tuesday, despite falling benchmark crude oil prices.
    Sentiment in the gasoil market has been weighed down by expectations of growing supplies and
weaker demand amid signs of a slower demand recovery in key European markets due to the pandemic
and unworkable East-West arbitrage economics. 
    The front-month 10 ppm gasoil crack fell to $5.87 per barrel over Dubai crude
its lowest since Jan. 27 during Asian trading hours, compared with $6.17 a barrel in the
previous trading session, Refinitiv data in Eikon showed.
    Oil prices dropped on Tuesday, extending declines to three consecutive days, as rising
stockpiles in the United States added to the risks to a demand recovery after countries,
including Germany and France, halted COVID-19 vaccinations.
        
    AUSSIE PUSH 
    Asian fuel exporters are hungrily eyeing Australia as the country's shutdown of almost all
its refineries creates a bright demand spot amid otherwise coronavirus crimped markets.

    China appears to be best placed to take advantage of the opportunity, industry sources and
analysts told Reuters, potentially leapfrogging the current top suppliers, Singapore and South
Korea, in the scramble for a piece of the action.
    Australia, already the region's largest fuel importer, will likely boost imports by a third
next year to 630,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to energy consultancy FGE.
    
    INDIA 
    Indian state fuel retailers' diesel sales rose 7.4% to 2.84 million tonnes in the first
fortnight of March from a year earlier, preliminary industry data showed on Tuesday.

    This is the first annual rise in gasoil sales in the country since October. Fuel sales in
India took a hit in March last year as the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the
spread of the novel coronavirus.
    The rise in gasoil sales, which account for about two-fifths of the country's overall fuel
demand, comes despite record-high local retail prices and points to rising industrial production
in the country.
    
 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
