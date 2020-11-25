Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Asia Distillates-Gasoil crack stays above $5 a barrel

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Asia's benchmark 10ppm diesel crack
remained above $5 a barrel for the second day on Wednesday, lifted by firm crude oil
prices. 
    - Recent lower refinery runs in Asia had helped to curb supplies although Chinese
exports have remained high. 
    - China's diesel exports in October, at 2.17 million tonnes, were more than 80% higher
than September or October 2019.
    - However, the country's overall exports for the first 10 months of the year were 6.7%
lower compared with January-October 2019. 
    
    * OTHER NEWS: Airlines are on course to lose a total $157 billion this year and next,
their main global body warned on Tuesday, further downgrading its industry outlook in
response to a second wave of coronavirus infections and shutdowns afflicting major markets.

    - Jet fuel has been hit hard by a lack of air travel demand. 

    * CASH DEALS: No trades. 
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                           
 CASH ($/T)                    ASIA CLOSE     Change    %        Prev     RIC
                                                        Change   Close    
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                     51.62      1.75     3.51    49.87  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                           -1.10      0.00     0.00    -1.10  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                    52.12      1.75     3.47    50.37  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                          -0.60      0.00     0.00    -0.60  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                    52.27      1.75     3.46    50.52  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                          -0.45      0.00     0.00    -0.45  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                   52.60      1.75     3.44    50.85  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                         -0.12      0.00     0.00    -0.12  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                         50.36      1.69     3.47    48.67  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                         -0.30      0.00     0.00    -0.30  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                           
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
