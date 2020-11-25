Asia Distillates-Gasoil crack stays above $5 a barrel

SINGAPORE, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Asia's benchmark 10ppm diesel crack remained above $5 a barrel for the second day on Wednesday, lifted by firm crude oil prices. - Recent lower refinery runs in Asia had helped to curb supplies although Chinese exports have remained high. - China's diesel exports in October, at 2.17 million tonnes, were more than 80% higher than September or October 2019. - However, the country's overall exports for the first 10 months of the year were 6.7% lower compared with January-October 2019. * OTHER NEWS: Airlines are on course to lose a total $157 billion this year and next, their main global body warned on Tuesday, further downgrading its industry outlook in response to a second wave of coronavirus infections and shutdowns afflicting major markets. - Jet fuel has been hit hard by a lack of air travel demand. * CASH DEALS: No trades. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Prev RIC Change Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 51.62 1.75 3.51 49.87 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.10 0.00 0.00 -1.10 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 52.12 1.75 3.47 50.37 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.60 0.00 0.00 -0.60 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 52.27 1.75 3.46 50.52 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.45 0.00 0.00 -0.45 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 52.60 1.75 3.44 50.85 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.12 0.00 0.00 -0.12 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 50.36 1.69 3.47 48.67 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.30 0.00 0.00 -0.30 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)