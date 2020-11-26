Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Asia Distillates-Gasoil crack stays firm; stockpiles fall

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Asia's benchmark 10ppm diesel
crack remained above $5 a barrel for the third day on
Thursday, with stockpiles in Singapore easing. 
    - Singapore onshore middle distillates inventories fell for the
second straight week , data from Enterprise Singapore showed. 
    - The stock levels eased nearly 4.4% or 703,000 barrels in the
week to Wednesday to reach a three-week low of almost 15.4 million
barrels.
    - This was still more than 40% higher than inventories from a
year ago at 10.9 million barrels. 
    - Distillate stockpiles in the United States were also down,
having fallen by 1.4 million barrels last week to 142.6million
barrels, data from Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed.

    - Overall supplies in Asia this month however are expected to
remain high. 
    - Data from Refinitiv Oil Research showed that
Asia's November-loading diesel exports so far are seen at up to 6.3
million tonnes.
    - The exports volume could potential rise to 9.0-9.5 million
tonnes by end of the month versus 9.0 million tonnes in October.    
    * TENDERS: China Aviation Oil (CAO) was seeking 25,000 tonnes of
jet fuel to be delivered to Huangpu on Jan. 4-6 through a tender
closing on Nov. 27. 
    
    * OTHER NEWS: Global aviation heavyweights led by airline body
IATA are pushing to suspend airport slot access rules until next
October, according to a document seen by Reuters, while giving some
ground to budget carriers angered by measures they deem
anti-competitive.
    
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                    
 CASH ($/T)         ASIA CLOSE       Chang  %      Prev  RIC
                                     e      Chang  Clos  
                                            e      e     
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%            51.36  -0.26  -0.50  51.6  GO-SIN
                                                      2  
 GO 0.5 Diff                  -1.10   0.00   0.00  -1.1  <GO-SIN-DIF
                                                      0  >
 Spot Gas Oil                 51.46  -0.66  -1.27  52.1  GO25-SIN
 0.25%                                                2  
 GO 0.25 Diff                 -1.00  -0.40  66.67  -0.6  <GO25-SIN-D
                                                      0  IF>
 Spot Gas Oil                 51.61  -0.66  -1.26  52.2  GO005-SIN
 0.05%                                                7  
 GO 0.05 Diff                 -0.85  -0.40  88.89  -0.4  <GO005-SIN-
                                                      5  DIF>
 Spot Gas Oil                 52.31  -0.29  -0.55  52.6  GO10-SIN
 0.001%                                               0  
 GO 0.001 Diff                -0.15  -0.03  25.00  -0.1  <GO10-SIN-D
                                                      2  IF>
 Spot Jet/Kero                50.33  -0.03  -0.06  50.3  JET-SIN
                                                      6  
 Jet/Kero Diff                -0.25   0.05  -16.6  -0.3  <JET-SIN-DI
                                                7     0  F>
                                                                    
 For a list of derivatives prices, including                        
 margins, please double click the RICs below.            
 Brent M1                                                           
 Gasoil M1                                                          
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                       
 Gasoil M2                                                          
 Regrade M1                                                         
 Regrade M2                                                         
 Jet M1                                                             
 Jet M1/M2                                                          
 Jet M2                                                             
 Gasoil                                                             
 10ppm-Dubai                                             
 Cracks M1                                               
 Gasoil                                                             
 10ppm-Dubai                                             
 Cracks M2                                               
 Jet Cracks M1                                                      
 Jet Cracks M2                                                      
 East-West M1                                                       
 East-West M2                                                       
 LGO M1                                                             
 LGO M1/M2                                                          
 LGO M2                                                             
 Crack LGO-Brent                                                    
 M1                                                      
 Crack LGO-Brent                                                    
 M2                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
