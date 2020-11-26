Asia Distillates-Gasoil crack stays firm; stockpiles fall

SINGAPORE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Asia's benchmark 10ppm diesel crack remained above $5 a barrel for the third day on Thursday, with stockpiles in Singapore easing. - Singapore onshore middle distillates inventories fell for the second straight week , data from Enterprise Singapore showed. - The stock levels eased nearly 4.4% or 703,000 barrels in the week to Wednesday to reach a three-week low of almost 15.4 million barrels. - This was still more than 40% higher than inventories from a year ago at 10.9 million barrels. - Distillate stockpiles in the United States were also down, having fallen by 1.4 million barrels last week to 142.6million barrels, data from Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed. - Overall supplies in Asia this month however are expected to remain high. - Data from Refinitiv Oil Research showed that Asia's November-loading diesel exports so far are seen at up to 6.3 million tonnes. - The exports volume could potential rise to 9.0-9.5 million tonnes by end of the month versus 9.0 million tonnes in October. * TENDERS: China Aviation Oil (CAO) was seeking 25,000 tonnes of jet fuel to be delivered to Huangpu on Jan. 4-6 through a tender closing on Nov. 27. * OTHER NEWS: Global aviation heavyweights led by airline body IATA are pushing to suspend airport slot access rules until next October, according to a document seen by Reuters, while giving some ground to budget carriers angered by measures they deem anti-competitive. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Chang % Prev RIC e Chang Clos e e Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 51.36 -0.26 -0.50 51.6 GO-SIN 2 GO 0.5 Diff -1.10 0.00 0.00 -1.1 <GO-SIN-DIF 0 > Spot Gas Oil 51.46 -0.66 -1.27 52.1 GO25-SIN 0.25% 2 GO 0.25 Diff -1.00 -0.40 66.67 -0.6 <GO25-SIN-D 0 IF> Spot Gas Oil 51.61 -0.66 -1.26 52.2 GO005-SIN 0.05% 7 GO 0.05 Diff -0.85 -0.40 88.89 -0.4 <GO005-SIN- 5 DIF> Spot Gas Oil 52.31 -0.29 -0.55 52.6 GO10-SIN 0.001% 0 GO 0.001 Diff -0.15 -0.03 25.00 -0.1 <GO10-SIN-D 2 IF> Spot Jet/Kero 50.33 -0.03 -0.06 50.3 JET-SIN 6 Jet/Kero Diff -0.25 0.05 -16.6 -0.3 <JET-SIN-DI 7 0 F> For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Nick Zieminski)