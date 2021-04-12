Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks at over 5-week high on tight supply hopes

SINGAPORE, April 12 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil edged higher on Monday, climbing to their highest in more than a month, riding on expectations for tighter supplies in April due to spring maintenance at regional refineries. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose to $6.92 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the highest since March 4. The cracks have gained 45% so far this month, and were at $6.46 a barrel on Friday. Scheduled turnarounds at some refineries in China, Japan and South Korea, alongside unplanned fire-related shutdowns at Eneos Corp's Wakayama refinery in Japan and Pertamina's Balongan refinery in Indonesia late last month, would likely keep the gasoil market tight in the near term, trade sources said. But lack of arbitrage opportunities to the West amid lacklustre demand in Europe continues to weigh on the gasoil cracks, market watchers said, although some traders and refiners have been chartering new-build very large crude carriers (VLCCs) to take gasoil barrels to the West on their maiden voyages. A VLCC, Dickens, has loaded 65,000 tonnes of gasoil from Yeosu, South Korea and was anchored near Singapore, where it is expected to load more cargo, according to ship-tracking data from Kpler, and Refinitiv Oil Research. The prompt-month time spread for 10 ppm gasoil in Singapore widened its contango structure on Monday to trade at minus 19 cents per barrel. INDIA'S DIESEL DEMAND RISES IN MARCH - India's fuel consumption rose in March, for the first time in three months, to its highest since December 2019, as economic activity gradually picked up after a coronavirus-induced slowdown. - Diesel consumption gained 10% in March from February to 7.22 million tonnes, and also rose 27.6% year-on-year. TENDERS - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp is looking to sell 750,000 barrels of 10 ppm gasoil for May 19-23 loading from Mailiao. The tender closes on April 13 and has a same-day validity. - Taiwan's CPC Corp has also offered 300,000 barrels of 10 ppm gasoil for May loading, a broker source said. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices edged higher in rangebound trade on Monday on optimism about a rebound in the U.S. economy as vaccinations accelerate, but rising COVID-19 cases in other parts of the world kept a lid on prices. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 65.65 0.6 0.92 65.05 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.64 -0.04 2.50 -1.6 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 65.82 0.6 0.92 65.22 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.47 -0.04 2.80 -1.43 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 66.07 0.6 0.92 65.47 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.22 -0.04 3.39 -1.18 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 67.23 0.59 0.89 66.64 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.06 -0.05 500.00 -0.01 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 64.46 0.87 1.37 63.59 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.59 0.01 -1.67 -0.6 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)