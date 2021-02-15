Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks climb amid hopes for stronger demand

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose on Monday,
hovering close to multi-month highs touched last week, buoyed by expectations for firmer demand
and tighter supplies in coming months.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil climbed to $7.34 per
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $7.01 a barrel in the last
trading session on Thursday.
    Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have surged 22.7% so far this month,
Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    The regional gasoil market is expected to strengthen further as countries roll out wider
vaccinations in coming days that would boost economic recovery and fuel demand, market watchers
said.
    Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a narrow
premium of 1 cent a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a discount of 4 cents per barrel
on Thursday.
    
    FUEL DEMAND ON TRACK TO PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS
    - Global oil and fuel prices are picking up as demand returns to pre-pandemic levels amid
easing coronavirus lockdowns in key countries like China and India and signs of increasing road
travel in several countries.
    - There are, however, questions over how quickly refiners with idled capacity can respond to
increased demand. Analysts say the recovery pace will vary by region and fuel type, and that jet
fuel demand will remain the weakest performer until more international air travel resumes.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices soared on Monday to their highest in about 13 months as fears of heightened
tensions in the Middle East prompted fresh buying, while hopes that a U.S. stimulus and an
easing of lockdowns will buoy fuel demand provided support.
    - Iran's oil reserves risk becoming stranded assets unless the new U.S. administration eases
sanctions that have left the country lagging rivals in output capacity and losing a race against
time as the transition to low carbon energy gathers pace.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               67.85     2.02       3.07       65.83  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -1.58    -0.12       8.22       -1.46  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              67.95     2.02       3.06       65.93  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -1.48    -0.12       8.82       -1.36  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              68.29     2.09       3.16        66.2  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -1.14    -0.05       4.59       -1.09  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             69.44     2.19       3.26       67.25  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    0.01     0.05    -125.00       -0.04  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   66.72      2.4       3.73       64.32  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.1    -0.05     100.00       -0.05  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                       
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
