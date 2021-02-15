Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks climb amid hopes for stronger demand

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose on Monday, hovering close to multi-month highs touched last week, buoyed by expectations for firmer demand and tighter supplies in coming months. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil climbed to $7.34 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $7.01 a barrel in the last trading session on Thursday. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have surged 22.7% so far this month, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The regional gasoil market is expected to strengthen further as countries roll out wider vaccinations in coming days that would boost economic recovery and fuel demand, market watchers said. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a narrow premium of 1 cent a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a discount of 4 cents per barrel on Thursday. FUEL DEMAND ON TRACK TO PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS - Global oil and fuel prices are picking up as demand returns to pre-pandemic levels amid easing coronavirus lockdowns in key countries like China and India and signs of increasing road travel in several countries. - There are, however, questions over how quickly refiners with idled capacity can respond to increased demand. Analysts say the recovery pace will vary by region and fuel type, and that jet fuel demand will remain the weakest performer until more international air travel resumes. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices soared on Monday to their highest in about 13 months as fears of heightened tensions in the Middle East prompted fresh buying, while hopes that a U.S. stimulus and an easing of lockdowns will buoy fuel demand provided support. - Iran's oil reserves risk becoming stranded assets unless the new U.S. administration eases sanctions that have left the country lagging rivals in output capacity and losing a race against time as the transition to low carbon energy gathers pace. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 67.85 2.02 3.07 65.83 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.58 -0.12 8.22 -1.46 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 67.95 2.02 3.06 65.93 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.48 -0.12 8.82 -1.36 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 68.29 2.09 3.16 66.2 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.14 -0.05 4.59 -1.09 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 69.44 2.19 3.26 67.25 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.01 0.05 -125.00 -0.04 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 66.72 2.4 3.73 64.32 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.1 -0.05 100.00 -0.05 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)