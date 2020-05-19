Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks climb to strongest in over two weeks

SINGAPORE, May 19 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil climbed to their strongest in over two weeks on Tuesday as refinery run cuts helped rein in abundant supplies, while traders were hopeful there would be a gradual uptick in demand as coronavirus containment measures ease in the region. Refining margins or cracks for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content climbed to $5.23 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade, the highest level since April 30. They were at $4.93 per barrel a day earlier. Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed to 95 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, as against a discount of $1.06 per barrel on Monday. The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between Singapore and Northwest Europe, has widened to about minus $15 a tonne this week from around minus $2 per tonne two weeks ago, Refinitiv data showed. A Singapore-based middle distillates trader said it seems on paper the East-West gasoil arb was opening but it is a bit early to suggest if this would be the beginning of a trend. A record volume of diesel, however, is set to reach Europe from the East in May after lockdown measures due to coronavirus left refiners in Asia and the Middle East with huge excess volumes of fuel. Over 3 million tonnes of diesel are set to arrive in Europe in May, up from a previous record of 2.8 million tonnes in June last year, according to Refinitiv data. The sharp rise in fuel exports from Asia comes after China's refineries cranked up operations in April after lockdown measures were eased. Meanwhile, refining margins for jet fuel flipped to a premium of $1.83 a barrel over Dubai crude on Tuesday, compared with a discount of 87 cents per barrel on Monday. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at $2.25 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a Monday's discount of $2.09 a barrel. INDIA'S FUEL DEMAND RECOVERY GATHERS PACE - A recovery in fuel demand in India gathered momentum in the first half of May versus April as curbs on transport and industrial activity were partly lifted in areas that have contained the spread of coronavirus, data from industry sources showed. - Demand for refined fuel is expected to get another boost from Monday as India has lifted more restrictions under its extended lockdown that runs until May 31. - State companies' sale of gasoil fell about 38% to 1.93 million tonnes in the first half of May from a year earlier. In April, they had fallen by an average of 57%. In the first half of April, the refiners sold 1.1 million tonnes of gasoil. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - OPEC+ has cut its oil exports sharply in the first half of May, companies that track the shipments said, suggesting a strong start in complying with a new production cut agreement. - Oil prices rose slightly on Tuesday amid signs that producers are cutting output as promised just as demand picks up, stoked by more countries easing out of curbs imposed to counter the coronavirus pandemic. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 35.96 1.12 3.21 34.84 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -4.23 -0.03 0.71 -4.20 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 36.64 1.12 3.15 35.52 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -3.55 -0.03 0.85 -3.52 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 36.70 1.12 3.15 35.58 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -3.49 -0.03 0.87 -3.46 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 39.24 1.26 3.32 37.98 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.95 0.11 -10.38 -1.06 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 34.42 3.50 11.32 30.92 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -2.25 -0.16 7.66 -2.09 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)