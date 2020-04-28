Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks crawl higher, traders fear prolonged supply glut

SINGAPORE, April 28 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil climbed on Tuesday after hitting a record low in the previous session, but traders were concerned higher exports from major markets in the near term would worsen the existing supply glut in the region. Refining margins or cracks for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content in Singapore rose to $4.18 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up from Monday's $2.83 a barrel that was the lowest on record in Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back to January 2014. With weaker demand in domestic markets due to restrictions aimed at limiting the coronavirus spread, India and China would likely pump out more barrels into the region, which is already grappling with supplies, market watchers said. Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of $1.99 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a discount of $2.13 a barrel in the previous session. The front-month time spread for 10 ppm gasoil widened its contango structure on Tuesday to trade at a discount of $1.84 per barrel, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Meanwhile, cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to $4.38 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with $4.50 a barrel on Friday. Cracks for jet fuel were at $3.37 a barrel below Dubai crude on Tuesday, as against a record low of minus $4.87 per barrel on Monday. HIN LEONG PLACED UNDER COURT-APPOINTED SUPERVISOR - Singapore's Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, one of Asia's top oil traders, has been placed under the management of a court-appointed supervisor as it seeks to restructure billions of dollars of debt, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday. - Hin Leong had applied last week to be placed under interim judicial management and withdrew an application it had made to the Singapore High Court for legal protection for six months from creditors, two other sources said on Friday. TENDERS - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has offered 65,000 tonnes of high speed diesel (HSD) -- gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content -- for May 21-23 loading from the port of New Mangalore. - The tender closes on April 29 and has a same-day validity. - For more such information, click SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Oil prices slumped again on Tuesday amid concern about dwindling capacity to store crude worldwide, heightened by fears that fuel demand may be slow to pick up once countries ease curbs imposed on business and social life to combat the coronavirus pandemic. - Independent international oil producers can cope with plunging oil prices better than higher-cost U.S. shale firms but persistent low prices may still leave them struggling to repay debts and renew hedging facilities needed to protect revenues. The drop in Brent crude to $20 a barrel and less, or the even deeper slide of U.S. crude into negative territory, has hammered U.S. shale producers, which typically need more than $40 to break even, forcing shut-ins and threatening insolvencies as the coronavirus crisis has thumped oil demand. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 20.97 -1.11 -5.03 22.08 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -5.02 0.47 -8.56 -5.49 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 21.07 -1.08 -4.88 22.15 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -4.92 0.50 -9.23 -5.42 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 21.77 -0.98 -4.31 22.75 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -4.22 0.60 -12.45 -4.82 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 24.00 -1.44 -5.66 25.44 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -1.99 0.14 -6.57 -2.13 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 14.31 -1.32 -8.45 15.63 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -4.38 0.12 -2.67 -4.50 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)