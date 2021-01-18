Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks dip as short-term demand concerns linger

SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil dipped on Monday, despite weaker raw material crude prices, as concerns about near-term fuel demand growth on the back of surging coronavirus cases continued to weigh on market sentiments. Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil slipped to $6.28 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $6.32 per barrel on Friday. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade, however, have gained about 25% in the last two months as industrial and transportation demand picked up, shrugging off the worst of the pandemic as some lockdown measures were eased and COVID-19 vaccines brought promises of economic recovery. But renewed restrictions to contain a new variant of the coronavirus strain, and limited East-West arbitrage opportunities are weighing down on the regional gasoil market, although demand is expected to pick up in coming months, trade sources said. "With lockdowns here and there, people could worry about road fuel demand. But drivers are already used to such measures. So, I think downside risk is quite limited," a trader said. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 14 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a 13-cent discount on Friday. CHINA REFINERY OUTPUT RISES TO A RECORD IN 2020 - China's refineries posted record throughput in 2020, processing 3% more crude oil than a year ago, as they took advantage of low prices and healthy margins on a quick rebound in domestic fuel demand from the COVID-19 pandemic. - Annual throughput stood at 674.41 million tonnes in 2020, or about 13.45 million barrels per day, up roughly 410,000 bpd from 2019, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Commodities trader Trafigura has won a licence to supply bonded marine fuel at the port of Zhoushan, China's top bunker fuel hub, a company spokeswoman said on Friday. - Oil prices on Monday fell further from 11-month highs touched last week, ending a rally that started at end-October on production cuts and strong Chinese demand, with the market's outlook questioned as coronavirus infections rise. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 58.53 -1.19 -1.99 59.72 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.66 -0.03 1.84 -1.63 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 58.63 -1.19 -1.99 59.82 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.56 -0.03 1.96 -1.53 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 58.87 -1.19 -1.98 60.06 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.32 -0.03 2.33 -1.29 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 60.05 -1.17 -1.91 61.22 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.14 -0.01 7.69 -0.13 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 58.33 -0.67 -1.14 59 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.18 0.13 -41.94 -0.31 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)