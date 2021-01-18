Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks dip as short-term demand concerns linger

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil dipped on Monday,
despite weaker raw material crude prices, as concerns about near-term fuel demand growth on the
back of surging coronavirus cases continued to weigh on market sentiments.
    Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil slipped to
$6.28 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $6.32 per barrel on
Friday.
    Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade, however, have gained about 25% in the last two months
as industrial and transportation demand picked up, shrugging off the worst of the pandemic as
some lockdown measures were eased and COVID-19 vaccines brought promises of economic recovery.
    But renewed restrictions to contain a new variant of the coronavirus strain, and limited
East-West arbitrage opportunities are weighing down on the regional gasoil market, although
demand is expected to pick up in coming months, trade sources said.
    "With lockdowns here and there, people could worry about road fuel demand. But drivers are
already used to such measures. So, I think downside risk is quite limited," a trader said.
    Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount
of 14 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a 13-cent discount on Friday.
    
    CHINA REFINERY OUTPUT RISES TO A RECORD IN 2020
    - China's refineries posted record throughput in 2020, processing 3% more crude oil than a
year ago, as they took advantage of low prices and healthy margins on a quick rebound in
domestic fuel demand from the COVID-19 pandemic.
    - Annual throughput stood at 674.41 million tonnes in 2020, or about 13.45 million barrels
per day, up roughly 410,000 bpd from 2019, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades

    OTHER NEWS
    - Commodities trader Trafigura has won a licence to supply bonded marine fuel at the port of
Zhoushan, China's top bunker fuel hub, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.
    - Oil prices on Monday fell further from 11-month highs touched last week, ending a rally
that started at end-October on production cuts and strong Chinese demand, with the market's
outlook questioned as coronavirus infections rise.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
    
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                58.53    -1.19      -1.99       59.72  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -1.66    -0.03       1.84       -1.63  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               58.63    -1.19      -1.99       59.82  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -1.56    -0.03       1.96       -1.53  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               58.87    -1.19      -1.98       60.06  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -1.32    -0.03       2.33       -1.29  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              60.05    -1.17      -1.91       61.22  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.14    -0.01       7.69       -0.13  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    58.33    -0.67      -1.14          59  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.18     0.13     -41.94       -0.31  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins,                                   
 please double click the RICs below.                                     
 Brent M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1                                                                              
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                           
 Gasoil M2                                                                              
 Regrade M1                                                                             
 Regrade M2                                                                             
 Jet M1                                                                                 
 Jet M1/M2                                                                              
 Jet M2                                                                                 
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M1                                                               
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M2                                                               
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                          
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                          
 East-West M1                                                                           
 East-West M2                                                                           
 LGO M1                                                                                 
 LGO M1/M2                                                                              
 LGO M2                                                                                 
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                     
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                     
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
