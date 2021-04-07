Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Oil and Gas

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks dip, cash discounts narrow

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, April 7 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil slipped on
Wednesday, while cash differentials for the industrial fuel grade strengthened to their smallest
discounts in more than a month.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil dipped 12 cents to
$6.56 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, but stayed within close sight of a
near four-week high touched in the previous session.
    Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore, which have gained 38% so far this month,
were still more than 40% lower than their five-year seasonal average for this time of the year,
Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed to 4 cents per barrel to Singapore
quotes, the smallest discounts since March 1. They were at a discount of 9 cents per barrel on
Tuesday.
    
    JET FUEL DEMAND WARMING UP
    - Jet fuel demand is picking up, according to a senior refining executive, which could give
refiners some hope after the global pandemic boosted distillate inventories and sank margins.

    - "Jet fuel demand numbers are starting to improve and show signs of life, allowing refiners
to drop less jet into diesel which will eventually provide well-needed relief on distillate
stock," said Joe Israel, chief executive officer of U.S. based refiner Par Pacific.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 5% to 3.3 million
barrels in the week ended April 5, data via S&P Global Platts showed.
    - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 4.1 million barrels so far this year, Reuters
calculations showed.
    - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 2.8
million barrels in the week to April 2, according to three market sources, citing American
Petroleum Institute (API) figures.

    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - Four gasoil deals
    - Vitol sold two cargoes of 10 ppm gasoil to BP and one cargo to Unipec, while PetroChina
sold one cargo to Unipec
    
    OTHER NEWS
    -  Iran and world powers held what they described as "constructive" talks on Tuesday and
agreed to form working groups to discuss the sanctions Washington might lift and the nuclear
curbs Tehran might observe as they try to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
