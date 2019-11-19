Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks dip, jet fuel margins fall to lowest since July

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Asian refining profit margins for 10 ppm gasoil plunged on Tuesday, battered by abundant supplies, while jet fuel margins have slumped to their lowest levels in more than four months due to lacklustre demand from the aviation sector. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil dropped to $14.37 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade, the lowest since last Wednesday. They were at $15.46 per barrel on Monday. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore, which have shed about 17% in the last one month, are currently about 7% lower than the seasonal average for this time of the year in the last six years, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF fell six cents to 28 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday. The gasoil market, however, is expected to get a boost in coming weeks as the shipping industry switches to cleaner marine fuels next year, and a considerable part of demand for compliant fuel would likely move into the middle distillates pool, industry sources said. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) requires shippers to reduce the sulphur content in bunker fuels used in their vessels to 0.5% from January, down from the current 3.5%. Refining margins for jet fuel fell to $14.27 per barrel over Dubai crude on Tuesday, levels not seen since July 9. The jet fuel cracks were at $15.34 per barrel on Monday. The jet fuel market in Asia has taken a hit in recent months with weakening air cargo demand on the back of U.S.-China trade tensions, while air passenger demand growth has also been modest due to slowing global economy, according to data from International Air Transport Association. Meanwhile, Hong Kong has sunk into recession for the first time in a decade in the third quarter weighed down by increasingly violent anti-government protests, which have led to a large number of flight cancellations. "The ongoing tensions in Hong Kong is surely having an impact on the regional jet fuel market as demand is affected in terms of both passengers and air cargo traffic," a Singapore-based trader said on Tuesday. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 63 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a 60-cent discount on Monday. ASIAN AIRLINES SLASH FLIGHTS TO HONG KONG - Several Asian airlines have cut flights to Hong Kong for the coming weeks, an industry scheduling publication showed, as anti-government protests in the city grow increasingly violent and disrupt daily life. - Routes Online said the latest schedules showed cancellations from PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, India's SpiceJet Ltd, Malaysia's AirAsia Group Bhd, South Korea's JejuAir Co Ltd and Jin Air Co Ltd and the Philippines' PAL Holdings Inc and Cebu Air Inc. - On Sunday, Airport Authority Hong Kong reported declines in October of 13% in passengers and 6.1% in the number of inbound and outbound flights - the steepest falls since the unrest began. - On Monday, Routes Online showed Garuda has reduced weekly flights to Hong Kong to four from 21 through mid-December, SpiceJet has suspended its Mumbai-Hong Kong route through Jan. 15 and AirAsia has cut flights from Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu in December and January. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil trade, no jet fuel deals. - Singapore trader Hin Leong sold 150,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil to BP for Dec. 15-19 loading at a premium of 15 cents per barrel to December Singapore quotes. - For more information, please click OTHER NEWS - OPEC's share of India's oil imports fell to 73% in October, its lowest monthly share since at least 2011, tanker data from sources showed, as refiners shipped in fuel from the United States and other suppliers. - India, which usually imports about 80% of its needs from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has been diversifying its sources of oil as local refiners have upgraded plants to process cheaper crude grades. - U.S. crude oil output from seven major shale formations is expected to rise about 49,000 barrels per day in December to a record 9.13 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a monthly forecast on Monday. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 71.03 -2.01 -2.75 73.04 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.48 -0.02 0.58 -3.46 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 71.32 -1.88 -2.57 73.20 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -3.19 0.11 -3.33 -3.30 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 74.13 -2.01 -2.64 76.14 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.38 -0.02 5.56 -0.36 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 74.79 -2.05 -2.67 76.84 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.28 -0.06 -17.65 0.34 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 73.76 -1.99 -2.63 75.75 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.63 -0.03 5.00 -0.60 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)