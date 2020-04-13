Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks drop as coronavirus hits demand

SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil dropped on Monday, as demand for the industrial and transportation fuel remained under pressure due to lockdowns across the region to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content plunged to $6.59 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Monday, down from $8.48 per barrel on Thursday. The gasoil cracks had held their ground even a couple of weeks ago when jet fuel and gasoline margins turned negative, taking a hit from the virus outbreak, but traders said the overall industrial demand for gasoil or diesel has been fast waning. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have shed over 48% since March 30, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. "The recent weakness that has come into the diesel market is showing us that run cuts thus far have potentially not been severe enough, and the situation is made worse by India joining the lockdowns in the region," Kostantsa Rangelova, lead Asia analyst at JBC Energy said. "India's personal travel has much more diesel demand than other countries in the region, meaning demand there is likely to fall relatively more than elsewhere, with refiners looking to push a higher share of their diesel output into the regional market where possible." Indian refiners are likely to continue prompt export of refined fuels to avoid a complete shutdown after the coronavirus lockdown hit local demand, company officials said. Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF widened to $1.99 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, a fresh low since Singapore's benchmark was shifted to 10ppm gasoil in January 2018, from 500ppm earlier. They were at a discount of $1.67 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to $2.97 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday. The jet cash differentials were at a discount of $3.22 per barrel on Thursday, a level not seen since August 2008. Refining margins for jet fuel in Singapore weakened on Monday to $2.46 a barrel below Dubai crude on Monday, compared with minus $1.02 per barrel in the last trading session on Thursday. INDIA FUEL DEMAND - India's fuel demand slid 17.8% in March compared with the same month last year, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Monday. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.08 million tonnes, the data showed. - Consumption of diesel, which is widely used for transportation as well as for irrigation needs in India, was down about 24% in March year-over-year at 5.65 million tonnes. - India's domestic consumption pattern typically impacts the volume of the country's exports, which in turn affects the overall supply in the wider Asian markets. - Domestic jet fuel sales in March were at about 480,000 tonnes, compared with 690,000 tonnes in February, and 720,000 tonnes in March 2019. REFINERY RUN CUTS CAN'T KEEP PACE WITH PLUNGING FUEL MARGINS - Asia Pacific oil refineries are finding that processing cuts are not keeping pace with sharp drops in fuel margins, which hit record lows this month, caused by the demand decline from the economic dislocations of the coronavirus outbreak. - Analysts at Wood Mackenzie, JBC Energy, Energy Aspects, Rystad Energy, IHS Markit and FGE estimate that Asian refineries will cut their processing by between 2 million to 4 million barrels per day (bpd) in April. For the whole of the second quarter, the cuts will average between 2 million to 2.7 million bpd, the analysts said. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, four gasoil deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Minimal oil price gains on Monday show record output cuts by giant producers will still leave them with a mountain to climb to restore market balance, industry watchers said, with the coronavirus pandemic decimating demand just as stocks swell. - Major U.S. lenders are preparing to become operators of oil and gas fields across the country for the first time in a generation to avoid losses on loans to energy companies that may go bankrupt, sources aware of the plans told Reuters. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 30.52 -2.45 -7.43 32.97 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -5.41 -0.13 2.46 -5.28 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 30.55 -2.45 -7.42 33.00 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -5.38 -0.13 2.48 -5.25 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 30.88 -2.48 -7.43 33.36 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -5.05 -0.16 3.27 -4.89 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 33.93 -2.65 -7.24 36.58 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -1.99 -0.32 19.16 -1.67 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 23.32 -1.25 -5.09 24.57 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -2.97 0.25 -7.76 -3.22 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta;)