Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Energy

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks drop, cash discounts widen

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil slipped on Wednesday,
while cash discounts for the industrial fuel widened due to sluggish demand in the physical
market.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil dipped to $8.57 per
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from $8.65 per barrel a day earlier.
    The regional gasoil market remains under pressure as mobility restrictions in several
markets have dented demand recovery, while a recent resurgence in coronavirus cases in southern
China was fuelling fresh concerns over near-term consumption growth, market watchers said.
    "Viral resurgence in Guangdong province of China may be a wild card for energy demand as
local authorities have tightened COVID-related measures and limited travel for residents," said
Margaret Yang, a strategist at Singapore-based DailyFX. 
    "If the situation worsens, it may pose a threat to China's energy demand," she added. 
    Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount
of 5 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday.
    
    CHINA TELLS PETROCHINA TO STOP TRADING OFF OIL QUOTAS WITH TEAPOTS
    - Chinese authorities have ordered a unit of state-run PetroChina to stop trading off crude
oil import quotas with local refineries as part of a crackdown on excessive fuel production, a
move that could cut the country's crude imports by 3%, sources said.
    - Beijing has stepped up scrutiny of crude oil quota use and imports by state and private
firms this year to ease a fuel surplus that has weighed on the sector's profits and led to
excess emissions that have undermined China's climate goals, said five industry sources with
knowledge of the matter.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 8.8% to 3.5
million barrels in the week ended June 7, data via S&P Global Platts showed.
    - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.8 million barrels this year, compared with
4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed.
    - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, climbed by 3.8
million barrels in the week to June 4, according to two market sources, citing American
Petroleum Institute (API) figures.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices continued to rally on Wednesday on signs of strong fuel demand in western
economies, while the prospect of Iranian supplies returning faded as the U.S. secretary of state
said sanctions against Tehran were unlikely to be lifted.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                                
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                         76.2     1.73       2.32       74.47  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                              -2.59    -0.01       0.39       -2.58  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                        76.3     1.63       2.18       74.67  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                             -2.49    -0.11       4.62       -2.38  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                       76.41     1.69       2.26       74.72  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                             -2.38    -0.05       2.15       -2.33  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                      78.74     1.73       2.25       77.01  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                            -0.05    -0.01      25.00       -0.04  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                            75.72     2.16       2.94       73.56  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                             -0.4     0.06     -13.04       -0.46  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                                
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                             
 click the RICs below.                                                           
 Brent M1                                                                                       
 Gasoil M1                                                                                      
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                                   
 Gasoil M2                                                                                      
 Regrade M1                                                                                     
 Regrade M2                                                                                     
 Jet M1                                                                                         
 Jet M1/M2                                                                                      
 Jet M2                                                                                         
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1                                                                  
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2                                                                  
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                                  
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                                  
 East-West M1                                                                                   
 East-West M2                                                                                   
 LGO M1                                                                                         
 LGO M1/M2                                                                                      
 LGO M2                                                                                         
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                             
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                             
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up