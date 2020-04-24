Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks drop to record low as demand crumbles

SINGAPORE, April 24 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil plunged to a record low on Friday as the region remained awash with supplies after demand for the transportation fuel continued to crumble due to coronavirus-led lockdowns Refining margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10ppm sulphur content dropped $5.27 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the lowest on record according to Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back to January 2014. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore, which were at $6.09 per barrel on Thursday, have slumped 39% this week in their biggest weekly drop in three weeks. Refining run cuts could not limit the supply glut in the region, while the situation has been made worse by lockdown in markets such as India, where diesel demand for personal transportation is much more than other countries, market watchers said. "India's April gasoil exports are currently assessed at 2.1 million mt and are forecast to close at around 2.5-2.6 million mt, steady versus March's 2.52 million mt," according to Refinitiv Oil research assessments. "The flattening EFS (exchange of futures for swaps) spread has led Indian gasoil cargoes to swing East, with 937,000 mt, or 45%, headed to Asia (in April), the largest proportion since September 2017," according to Refinitiv Oil research assessments. The exchange of futures for swaps, which determines the gasoil price spread between Singapore and North West Europe, was around minus $18 per tonne on Friday, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. The East-West gasoil arbitrage window is currently not profitable, partly due to higher freight rates, trade sources said. "We believe that total global demand for road fuels will fall by 10.5%, or by 5.0 million bpd year-over-year... Road fuel demand in 2019 is estimated to have reached 47.4 million bpd. We now see it reaching only about 42.4 million bpd in 2020," said Per Magnus Nysveen, a senior partner at energy research firm Rystad Energy. "Most of this reduction will take effect in April, which will see road fuel demand limited to just 31.8 million bpd globally, down from 47.3 million bpd a year ago, a 33% drop." Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of $2.34 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a discount of $2.40 a barrel in the previous session. Meanwhile, cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to $4.48 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with Thursday's $4.52 a barrel that was the widest cash discount since November 2005. Refining profit margins for jet fuel were at $1.98 per barrel below Dubai crude on Friday, compared with minus $1.26 per barrel on Thursday. The jet fuel cracks slumped 246% this week, their steepest weekly decline according to Refinitiv data that goes back to early 2009. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 8.5% to 2.1 million tonnes in the week to April 23, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA dropped 9.6% to 622,000 tonnes, the data showed. - Compared with a year earlier, jet fuel stocks were down 17.9%, while gasoil inventories were 23.2% lower. TENDERS - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has offered 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for May 9-11 loading from the port of New Mangalore. - The tender closes on April 27 and has a same-day validity. - For more such information, please click SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Oil prices fell on Friday and headed for their third weekly loss running as production shutdowns failed to keep pace with sliding demand due to the coronavirus crisis. - U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to fill the U.S. emergency crude oil stockpile has become the centerpiece of his administration's strategy to shield drillers from a meltdown in energy demand - but company officials and industry groups say the program has been too slow and won't be enough to save them. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 22.75 -1.45 -5.99 24.20 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -5.61 0.06 -1.06 -5.67 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 22.82 -1.45 -5.97 24.27 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -5.54 0.06 -1.07 -5.60 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 23.45 -1.39 -5.60 24.84 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -4.91 0.12 -2.39 -5.03 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 26.02 -1.45 -5.28 27.47 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -2.34 0.06 -2.50 -2.40 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 16.70 -1.33 -7.38 18.03 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -4.48 0.04 -0.88 -4.52 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)