Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks edge higher; market still weak

SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose on Monday, but remained near their lowest seasonal levels on record due to plentiful supplies and subdued demand for the transportation fuel amid extended lockdowns in major regional markets. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content were at $4.37 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Monday, compared with $3.37 a barrel on Friday. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade are currently at their weakest levels for this time of the year, according to Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back to 2014. The current level is 70% lower than the historical average for May seasonal cracks. Coronavirus lockdowns in markets such as India and Indonesia continue to hurt gasoil demand, trade sources said, adding run cuts at regional refineries have not been able to rein in oversupply. Cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of $1.22 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with $1.37 per barrel on Friday. The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between Singapore and Northwest Europe, was around minus $1 per tonne on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. This typically makes the arbitrage to ship cargoes from east to west unworkable. Arbitrage is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $18 a tonne or below, though it depends on other factors such as freight rates as well, traders said. Meanwhile, refining margins for jet fuel were at a discount of $1.13 a barrel to Dubai crude on Monday, compared with minus $4.49 a barrel on Friday. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of $2.28 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday. They were at a discount of $3.39 a barrel on Friday. CHINA ISSUES FUEL EXPORT QUOTAS FOR 2020 - China has issued 28 million tonnes of refined fuel export quotas in the second allotment for this year, little changed from the first batch of 27.99 million tonnes issued last December, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter. - The quotas were released last week to five state oil companies, PetroChina, Sinopec, China National Offshore Oil Corp, Sinochem Group and China National Aviation Fuel Corp, the sources said. INDIA FUEL DEMAND - India's fuel demand dipped 45.8% in April from a year earlier, as a nationwide lockdown and travel curbs to combat the spread of novel coronavirus eroded economic activity. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 9.93 million tonnes - its lowest since 2007, government data showed on Saturday. - Consumption of diesel, which is widely used for transportation as well as for irrigation needs in India, slumped 56% in April year-over-year at 3.25 million tonnes. This compares with 5.65 million tonnes in March 2020. - Domestic jet fuel sales in April were at about 60,000 tonnes, compared with 480,000 tonnes in March, and 650,000 tonnes in Arpil 2019. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Oil prices slipped more than 1% on Monday as concern over a persistent glut and economic gloom caused by the coronavirus pandemic cancelled out support from supply cuts at some of the world's top producers. - Investors are rummaging through battered energy stocks to play a potential rebound in oil prices, just weeks after crude futures traded below zero for the first time ever. It's a high-stakes game. The months-long plunge in oil has dragged valuations in the sector to their lowest levels in decades, according to some measures, raising companies' allure to bargain hunters. Yet bankruptcies in the oil patch are expected to grow, and choosing the wrong stock could leave a portfolio with outsized losses. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 30.40 1.63 5.67 28.77 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -4.42 0.13 -2.86 -4.55 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 30.89 1.63 5.57 29.26 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -3.93 0.13 -3.20 -4.06 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 31.00 1.63 5.55 29.37 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -3.82 0.13 -3.29 -3.95 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 33.60 1.65 5.16 31.95 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -1.22 0.15 -10.95 -1.37 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 26.17 5.27 25.22 20.90 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -2.28 1.11 -32.74 -3.39 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)