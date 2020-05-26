Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks gain as easing coronavirus curbs boost demand

SINGAPORE, May 26 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10ppm gasoil climbed on Tuesday, buoyed by hopes of firming demand for the industrial and transportation fuel as more countries ease coronavirus-induced restrictions in coming weeks. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose to $5.63 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the strongest since April 30. They were at $4.83 a barrel on Friday. Fuel demand in China is expected to rebound this month, with some analysts estimating gasoline consumption may return to 95% of pre-pandemic levels and diesel usage to rise after government stimulus measures. China's gasoil demand is recovering in the current quarter, aided by industrial and road freight activities, consultancy Wood Mackenzie said on Tuesday. Courier delivery services are boosting road freight demand, thanks to a surge in e-commerce, WoodMac said. The consultancy expects China's gasoil demand to reach 3.4 million barrels per day in the second quarter of 2020, a 3% drop year-on-year. Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed to 69 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with 76 cents on Friday. Meanwhile, cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at $1.29 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with $2.08 on Friday. CHINA FUEL EXPORTS - China's diesel exports in April fell to 2.57 million tonnes in April, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Saturday, down 9.2% from a record 2.83 million tonnes in March. - China's jet kerosene exports in April rose 31.4% from a year earlier to 2.03 million tonnes, which compared to 1.48 million tonnes in March, customs data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trade, one gasoil deal OTHER NEWS - Oil prices rose on Tuesday, supported by growing confidence in the market that producers will come good on commitments to cut crude supply while demand picks up with more cars back on the road as coronavirus lockdowns eased around the world. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 38.29 3.30 9.43 34.99 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.88 0.24 -5.83 -4.12 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 39.39 3.26 9.02 36.13 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.78 0.21 -7.02 -2.99 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 39.76 3.22 8.81 36.54 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.41 0.16 -6.23 -2.57 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 41.48 3.13 8.16 38.35 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.69 0.07 -9.21 -0.76 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 37.31 3.32 9.77 33.99 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -1.29 0.79 -37.98 -2.08 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)