Energy
May 26, 2020 / 11:27 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks gain as easing coronavirus curbs boost demand

6 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, May 26 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10ppm gasoil climbed on Tuesday,
buoyed by hopes of firming demand for the industrial and transportation fuel as more countries
ease coronavirus-induced restrictions in coming weeks.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content
rose to $5.63 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the strongest since April
30. They were at $4.83 a barrel on Friday.
    Fuel demand in China is expected to rebound this month, with some analysts estimating
gasoline consumption may return to 95% of pre-pandemic levels and diesel usage to rise after
government stimulus measures.
    China's gasoil demand is recovering in the current quarter, aided by industrial and road
freight activities, consultancy Wood Mackenzie said on Tuesday.
    Courier delivery services are boosting road freight demand, thanks to a surge in e-commerce,
WoodMac said. The consultancy expects China's gasoil demand to reach 3.4 million barrels per day
in the second quarter of 2020, a 3% drop year-on-year.
    Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed to 69 cents per barrel to Singapore
quotes on Tuesday, compared with 76 cents on Friday.
    Meanwhile, cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at $1.29 a barrel to Singapore
quotes on Tuesday, compared with $2.08 on Friday.
    
    CHINA FUEL EXPORTS
    - China's diesel exports in April fell to 2.57 million tonnes in April, data from the
General Administration of Customs showed on Saturday, down 9.2% from a record 2.83 million
tonnes in March.
    - China's jet kerosene exports in April rose 31.4% from a year earlier to 2.03 million
tonnes, which compared to 1.48 million tonnes in March, customs data showed.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No jet fuel trade, one gasoil deal
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices rose on Tuesday, supported by growing confidence in the market that producers
will come good on commitments to cut crude supply while demand picks up with more cars back on
the road as coronavirus lockdowns eased around the world.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               38.29     3.30       9.43       34.99  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -3.88     0.24      -5.83       -4.12  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              39.39     3.26       9.02       36.13  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -2.78     0.21      -7.02       -2.99  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              39.76     3.22       8.81       36.54  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -2.41     0.16      -6.23       -2.57  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             41.48     3.13       8.16       38.35  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.69     0.07      -9.21       -0.76  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   37.31     3.32       9.77       33.99  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -1.29     0.79     -37.98       -2.08  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                       
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                    
 click the RICs below.                                                  
 Brent M1                                                                              
 Gasoil M1                                                                             
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                          
 Gasoil M2                                                                             
 Regrade M1                                                                            
 Regrade M2                                                                            
 Jet M1                                                                                
 Jet M1/M2                                                                             
 Jet M2                                                                                
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                   
 Cracks M1                                                              
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                   
 Cracks M2                                                              
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                         
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                         
 East-West M1                                                                          
 East-West M2                                                                          
 LGO M1                                                                                
 LGO M1/M2                                                                             
 LGO M2                                                                                
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                    
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below