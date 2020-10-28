Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks gain, cash discount narrows marginally

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose on Wednesday,
lifted by steady demand from China and India, but traders were concerned the market for the
industrial fuel would likely remain amply supplied for the remainder of this year.
    Refining margins or cracks for 10 ppm gasoil rose by 11 cents to $3.02 a
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade, partly helped by weaker raw material crude prices.
    Limited scopes for arbitrage opportunities are keeping the gasoil barrels trapped within the
region, traders said.
    The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS), which determines the gasoil price spread between
Singapore and Northwest Europe, traded around minus $6 per tonne on Wednesday. 
    Arbitrage is usually profitable when the EFS trades at about minus $15 a tonne or below,
though it also depends on other factors such as freight rates, according to traders.
    "Currently, for November, the arbs to the West are still closed. So likely barrels from the
Arab Gulf or West Coast of India will point to the Singapore Strait," a Singapore-based trader
said.
    "But in December, there might be a chance of arbs opening, and that might put a bottom to
the (current) weakness," he added.
    Cash discounts for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed by a cent to
58 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone climbed 9.8% to 4.3
million barrels in the week ended Oct. 26, data via S&P Global Platts showed.
    - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.9 million barrels so far in 2020, compared
with the weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed.
    - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 5.3 million barrels, compared with expectations for a
draw of 2.1 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API)
showed on Tuesday.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - China's domestic aviation fuel consumption rebounded to near pre-COVID levels in
September, thanks to a fast recovery in passenger travel and cargo freight, although demand from
international flights remained weak, industry sources said.
    
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
