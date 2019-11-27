Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks gain, cash premiums crawl up

SINGAPORE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10ppm gasoil climbed on Wednesday, while cash premiums for the industrial and transportation fuel inched higher amid a slight uptick in buying interests in the physical market. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose to $14.80 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade, up from $14.66 a barrel on Tuesday. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore, which have dropped about 11% in the last four weeks, were currently about 1% lower than their seasonal average for this time of the year in the last three years, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The gasoil market would likely bottom out sometime soon as some refinery run cuts are underway, which would help tighten supplies to an extent, a trader said on Wednesday. Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at 18 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, 2 cents higher from a day earlier. The front-month time spread for 10ppm gasoil widened by 5 cents to trade at a premium of 20 cents a barrel on Wednesday, Refinitiv data showed. Meanwhile, cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 61 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, compared with a discount of 62 cents on Tuesday. Jet fuel cracks eased to $14.15 per barrel over Dubai crude on Wednesday, compared with $14.21 per barrel in the previous session. FUJAIRAH STOCKS - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone fell 14.1% from a week earlier to 3 million barrels in the week to Nov. 25, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - Stocks of middle distillates in the Fujairah oil hub have averaged 2.2 million barrels so far in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. This compares with a weekly average of 2.8 million barrels in 2018. - Compared with year-ago levels, weekly Fujairah middle distillate stocks were 34.5% higher. API INVENTORY DATA - U.S. crude stocks rose last week while gasoline inventories increased and distillate stocks fell, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. - Crude inventories rose by 3.6 million barrels in the week to Nov. 22 to 449.6 million, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 418,000 barrels. - Distillate fuels stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 665,000 barrels, compared with expectations for a 750,000-barrel gain, the API data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals. - For more information, please click OTHER NEWS - OPEC countries, which are meeting next week to discuss their level of oil output, should make the right decision for the global economy, which remains "very fragile", the head of the International Energy Agency told Reuters on Tuesday. - Oil fell on Wednesday after an industry report showed an unexpected build in U.S. crude inventories, but optimism around the signing of the first phase of a U.S.-China trade deal capped a deeper slide in prices. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 74.00 1.09 1.49 72.91 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.25 0.03 -0.91 -3.28 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 74.37 1.08 1.47 73.29 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.88 0.02 -0.69 -2.90 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 76.90 1.08 1.42 75.82 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.35 0.02 -5.41 -0.37 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 77.43 1.09 1.43 76.34 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.18 0.02 12.50 0.16 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 76.02 0.88 1.17 75.14 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.61 0.01 -1.61 -0.62 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Maju Samuel)