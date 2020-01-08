Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks gain, cash premiums edge higher

SINGAPORE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil climbed on Wednesday, while cash premiums for the transportation fuel inched higher amid marginally firmer buying interest for physical cargoes. Refining profit margins, also known as crack spreads, for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose to $14.54 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $14.19 per barrel on Tuesday, their lowest in over three weeks. Traders remain hopeful about a major boost to the gasoil market over the next few months, driven by demand for marine gasoil (MGO) in the wake of the recently implemented IMO 2020 rules. But, some market participants are concerned it might take longer to materialize as there are steady supplies of very-low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) available in the market. Some ship operators, especially those with larger ships, strongly prefer VLSFO over MGO because of technical issues related to running on distillate fuel as opposed to heavy fuels. Cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 39 cents per barrel over Singapore quotes on Wednesday, up from 37 cents a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, cash premiums for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF fell to 4 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, from 9 cents per barrel on Tuesday. Refining margins for jet fuel rose to $13.54 per barrel over Dubai crude on Wednesday, up from $13.24 in the previous session on Tuesday. INDONESIA ENERGY & TRADE DEALS - Indonesian President Joko Widodo will oversee the signing of $18.8 billion worth of energy and trade deals on a visit to Abu Dhabi, including Pertamina's deal with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co to upgrade a West Java refinery, ministers said on Tuesday. - Some of the deals have been under discussions for some time, while others, such as Pertamina's purchase of LPG from ADNOC, are new. - Widodo will witness the signings this weekend on his first overseas trip of the year, following an official visit by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan to Indonesia in July. FUJAIRAH STOCKS - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 2.1% from a week earlier to 3.6 million barrels in the week to Jan. 6, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - Stocks of middle distillates in the Fujairah oil hub averaged 2.4 million barrels in 2019, compared with a weekly average of 2.8 million barrels in 2018, Reuters calculations showed. - Weekly Fujairah middle distillate stocks have more than doubled, when compared with year-ago levels. API INVENTORY DATA - U.S. crude oil stocks fell in the most recent week while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. - Crude inventories fell by 5.9 million barrels in the week to Jan. 3, to 430 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a draw of 3.6 million barrels. - Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 6.4 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 3.9 million-barrel increase, the data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Seven gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals. - Vitol and CAO were among the most active buyers, while Winson Oil was the only seller - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Oil markets calmed on Wednesday after prices had jumped to their highest in months in the wake of a rocket attack by Iran on American forces in Iraq that raised the spectre of a spiralling conflict and disrupted crude supplies. - The United Arab Emirates' energy minister said on Wednesday he saw no immediate risk to oil passing through the vital gateway of the Strait of Hormuz after Iran attacked bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq. - China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) has pulled out about 20 workers from the West Qurna oilfield in Iraq as tensions in the region have escalated, a source from the company familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 80.58 1.16 1.46 79.42 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.07 0.01 -0.48 -2.08 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 81.23 1.16 1.45 80.07 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.42 0.01 -0.70 -1.43 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 82.53 1.17 1.44 81.36 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.12 0.01 -7.69 -0.13 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 83.04 1.17 1.43 81.87 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.39 0.02 5.41 0.37 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 81.54 0.94 1.17 80.60 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.04 -0.05 -55.56 0.09 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Maju Samuel)