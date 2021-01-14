Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks gain; Singapore middle distillate stocks rise

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose on Thursday, to
their strongest in over a week, partly helped by weaker feedstock crude prices, while Singapore
middle distillate inventories climbed to a two-week high.
    Refining profit margins, or cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil climbed to $6.29 a
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a level not seen since Jan. 4. They were at
$5.67 per barrel on Wednesday.
    Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount
of 18 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a 20-cent discount a day earlier.
    
    FORMOSA RESUMES SPOT GASOIL SALES AFTER NEARLY A YEAR
    - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp has resumed gasoil exports after nearly a
year, selling two cargoes of 500,000 barrels each for February loading, a source familiar with
the matter said on Thursday.
    - The resumption of spot gasoil sales from one of Asia's top export-oriented refiners comes
after a close to 80% surge in Asian refiners' gasoil profit margins over the past three months.
    - The cargoes of 10 ppm gasoil are scheduled for loading over Feb. 7-11 and Feb. 17-21
respectively, two traders familiar with the deals said.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Singapore's middle distillate inventories rose 0.3% to 14.6 million barrels in the week to
Jan. 13, according to Enterprise Singapore data. This week's stocks were 43.8% higher compared
with a year ago.
    - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories averaged about 13.9 million barrels in
2020, Reuters calculations showed. 
    - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 4.8 million barrels in the week to Jan. 8, versus
expectations for a 2.7 million barrel rise, the U.S. Energy Information Administration data
showed on Wednesday.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades

    OTHER NEWS
    - Trading volumes in Asia for fuel oil, a key shipping fuel, nearly halved in 2020 to the
lowest levels in at least five years as stricter emission rules for marine fuel altered trade
patterns and as the COVID-19 pandemic hurt demand.
    - China's total crude oil imports surged 7.3% in 2020 despite the coronavirus shock earlier
in the year, with record arrivals in the second and third quarters as refineries expanded
operations and low prices encouraged stockpiling, data showed on Thursday.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                 60.1    -0.08      -0.13       60.18  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                       -1.5     0.01      -0.66       -1.51  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                60.2    -0.08      -0.13       60.28  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                      -1.4     0.01      -0.71       -1.41  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                60.3    -0.08      -0.13       60.38  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                      -1.3     0.01      -0.76       -1.31  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              61.42    -0.07      -0.11       61.49  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.18     0.02     -10.00        -0.2  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    59.18    -0.58      -0.97       59.76  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.25     0.03     -10.71       -0.28  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins,                                   
 please double click the RICs below.                                     
 Brent M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1                                                                              
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                           
 Gasoil M2                                                                              
 Regrade M1                                                                             
 Regrade M2                                                                             
 Jet M1                                                                                 
 Jet M1/M2                                                                              
 Jet M2                                                                                 
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M1                                                               
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M2                                                               
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                          
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                          
 East-West M1                                                                           
 East-West M2                                                                           
 LGO M1                                                                                 
 LGO M1/M2                                                                              
 LGO M2                                                                                 
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                     
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                     
 

 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up