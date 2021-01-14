Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks gain; Singapore middle distillate stocks rise

SINGAPORE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose on Thursday, to their strongest in over a week, partly helped by weaker feedstock crude prices, while Singapore middle distillate inventories climbed to a two-week high. Refining profit margins, or cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil climbed to $6.29 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a level not seen since Jan. 4. They were at $5.67 per barrel on Wednesday. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 18 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a 20-cent discount a day earlier. FORMOSA RESUMES SPOT GASOIL SALES AFTER NEARLY A YEAR - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp has resumed gasoil exports after nearly a year, selling two cargoes of 500,000 barrels each for February loading, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday. - The resumption of spot gasoil sales from one of Asia's top export-oriented refiners comes after a close to 80% surge in Asian refiners' gasoil profit margins over the past three months. - The cargoes of 10 ppm gasoil are scheduled for loading over Feb. 7-11 and Feb. 17-21 respectively, two traders familiar with the deals said. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories rose 0.3% to 14.6 million barrels in the week to Jan. 13, according to Enterprise Singapore data. This week's stocks were 43.8% higher compared with a year ago. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories averaged about 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 4.8 million barrels in the week to Jan. 8, versus expectations for a 2.7 million barrel rise, the U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Trading volumes in Asia for fuel oil, a key shipping fuel, nearly halved in 2020 to the lowest levels in at least five years as stricter emission rules for marine fuel altered trade patterns and as the COVID-19 pandemic hurt demand. - China's total crude oil imports surged 7.3% in 2020 despite the coronavirus shock earlier in the year, with record arrivals in the second and third quarters as refineries expanded operations and low prices encouraged stockpiling, data showed on Thursday. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 60.1 -0.08 -0.13 60.18 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.5 0.01 -0.66 -1.51 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 60.2 -0.08 -0.13 60.28 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.4 0.01 -0.71 -1.41 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 60.3 -0.08 -0.13 60.38 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.3 0.01 -0.76 -1.31 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 61.42 -0.07 -0.11 61.49 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.18 0.02 -10.00 -0.2 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 59.18 -0.58 -0.97 59.76 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.25 0.03 -10.71 -0.28 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)